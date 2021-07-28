Autonomous Data Platform Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Autonomous Data Platform Market is projected to rise at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The rising adoption of cognitive technologies, advanced analytics, increasing number of connected devices, increasing volume of unstructured data, and the rising demand for customer analytics are the major factors driving the growth of the autonomous data platform market during the forecast period. Autonomous data tools analyze a specific customer’s big data infrastructure to solve critical company problems and ensure optimal database use. This helps businesses improve and enhance their data management capabilities. It is specifically designed to manage and optimize your big data infrastructure.
Many companies are adopting autonomous data platform because it helps IT professionals manage their processes more easily. They are widely used in various industries such as healthcare, BFSI, telecommunications and media, and government. However, a lack in the number of skilled workforce available and the risks related to the management and security of data are the major factors restraining the growth of the market during the forecast period. The major autonomous data platform vendors include Oracle (US), Teradata (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), MapR (US), Cloudera (US), Qubole (US), Ataccama (Canada), Gemini Data (US), DvSum (US), Denodo (US), Zaloni (US), Datrium (US), Paxata (US), and Alteryx (US).
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Component
- Platform
- Services
- Advisory
- Integration
- Support and Maintenance
By Deployment Type
- On-premises
- Cloud
By Vertical
- BFSI
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Telecommunication and Media
- Government
By Region
North America:
- US
- Canada
Europe:
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Autonomous Data Platform Market.
- The market share of the global Autonomous Data Platform Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Autonomous Data Platform Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Autonomous Data Platform Market.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Autonomous Data Platform industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Autonomous Data Platform Market Report
- What was the Autonomous Data Platform Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Autonomous Data Platform Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Autonomous Data Platform Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
