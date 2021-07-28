Autonomous Data Platform Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Autonomous Data Platform Market is projected to rise at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The rising adoption of cognitive technologies, advanced analytics, increasing number of connected devices, increasing volume of unstructured data, and the rising demand for customer analytics are the major factors driving the growth of the autonomous data platform market during the forecast period. Autonomous data tools analyze a specific customer’s big data infrastructure to solve critical company problems and ensure optimal database use. This helps businesses improve and enhance their data management capabilities. It is specifically designed to manage and optimize your big data infrastructure.

Many companies are adopting autonomous data platform because it helps IT professionals manage their processes more easily. They are widely used in various industries such as healthcare, BFSI, telecommunications and media, and government. However, a lack in the number of skilled workforce available and the risks related to the management and security of data are the major factors restraining the growth of the market during the forecast period. The major autonomous data platform vendors include Oracle (US), Teradata (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), MapR (US), Cloudera (US), Qubole (US), Ataccama (Canada), Gemini Data (US), DvSum (US), Denodo (US), Zaloni (US), Datrium (US), Paxata (US), and Alteryx (US).

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Component

Platform

Services

Advisory

Integration

Support and Maintenance

By Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud

By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Manufacturing

Telecommunication and Media

Government

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Autonomous Data Platform Market.

The market share of the global Autonomous Data Platform Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Autonomous Data Platform Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Autonomous Data Platform Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Autonomous Data Platform industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Autonomous Data Platform Market Report

What was the Autonomous Data Platform Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Autonomous Data Platform Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Autonomous Data Platform Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

