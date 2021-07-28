Autonomous Aircraft Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Autonomous Aircraft Market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The rising advancements in AI and ML technologies, reduction in human errors due to increasing autonomy, and the increasing applications of autonomous drones are the major factors driving the growth of the autonomous aircraft market during the forecast period. The global autonomous aircraft market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing purchase of autonomous drones worldwide. Autonomous aircraft are fully automated manned or unmanned aerial vehicles that require minimal or no human intervention in their operations. Autonomous aircraft can be identified by their ability to perform complex maneuvers over long distances. Installing autonomous systems on aircraft reduces the pilot’s workload.

However, installing such a system on an airliner can create safety concerns due to the risk of system failure. Meanwhile, cargo and utility aircraft were the first to adopt this autonomous flight technology after undergoing continuous and rigorous testing. The rising urban mobility in various developed countries along with the usage of autonomous aircrafts for delivering medicines and other things are further driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. Key players in the autonomous aircraft market include Boeing (US), Airbus (France), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), and Elbit Systems (Israel), among others.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Technology

Increasingly Autonomous

Fully Autonomous

By Component

Flight Management Computers

Air Data Inertial Reference Units

Sensors

Actuation Systems

Software

Intelligent Servos

Cameras

Radars & Transponders

Propulsion Systems

By End-Use

Commercial Aircraft

Combat & ISR

Cargo & Delivery Aircraft

Passenger Air Vehicle

Personal Air Vehicle

Air Medical Services

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Autonomous Aircraft Market.

The market share of the global Autonomous Aircraft Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Autonomous Aircraft Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Autonomous Aircraft Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Autonomous Aircraft industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Autonomous Aircraft Market Report

What was the Autonomous Aircraft Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Autonomous Aircraft Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Autonomous Aircraft Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

