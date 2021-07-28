5G Chipset Market Size Analysis 2021 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2027

The Global 5G Chipset Market size was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 69% from 2021 to 2027.

The 5G chipset market analysis mainly consists of components of consumer devices, customer premise equipment and network infrastructure equipment, enabling end users to configure wireless networks based on 5G standards. The proliferation of devices using the Internet increases the demand for an entirely new wireless infrastructure called 5G. 5G wireless (5G) is described as a next-generation mobile network that goes beyond the current 4G LTE mobile network. These networks extend broadband wireless services beyond the mobile Internet to the Internet of Things (IoT) and critical telecom sectors, making a fully ubiquitous connected world aware. 5G is expected to deliver new levels of efficiency and performance that will enable new user experiences and new industries to connect. It is a kind of network or innovative platform that is expected to support a variety of devices and services by not only improving mobile broadband services, but also facilitating the expansion of mobile networks.

Market Segmentation

By IC Type

ASIC

RFIC

Cellular IC

mmWave IC

By Operational Frequency

Sub 6GHz

Between 26 & 39 Ghz

Above 39 Ghz

By Product

Devices

Customer Premises Equipment

Network Infrastructure Equipment

Key Players

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Broadcom

Intel Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Mediatek Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global 5G Chipset industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by 5G Chipset Market Report

1. What was the 5G Chipset Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of 5G Chipset Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the 5G Chipset Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global 5G Chipset market.

The market share of the global 5G Chipset market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global 5G Chipset market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global 5G Chipset market.

