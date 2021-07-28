Autonomous Agents Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Autonomous Agents Market is expected to rise at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The major factors augmenting the growth of the market includes increasing automation and agility, rising disposable incomes, increasing need for enhanced customer experience, and the higher return on investments. Autonomous agents are generally defined as independent agents that do not rely on human supervision at remote locations. It collects information from sensors and then makes its own decisions with the help of an accumulator. Since these autonomous agents work on behalf of their owners, they are commonly referred to as smart or intelligent agents. Essentially, these agents are software programs configured to work in certain states and events, regardless of the owner’s direction.

Asia-pacific region will hold a significant share in the autonomous agents market during the forecast period owing to the flexible economic conditions, growing digitization, expanding industrialization and globalization, and the favorable policies by the governments of developing economies. The key players operating in the global autonomous agents market are IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), SAS (US), AWS (US), Infosys (India), FICO (US), Nuance Communications (US), Fetch.AI (UK), Intel (US), Affectiva (US), Salesforce (US), Google (US), Aptiv (Ireland), and Microsoft (US).

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Type

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation and Mobility

Others (Retail, and Energy and Utilities)

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Autonomous Agents Market.

The market share of the global Autonomous Agents Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Autonomous Agents Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Autonomous Agents Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Autonomous Agents industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Autonomous Agents Market Report

What was the Autonomous Agents Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Autonomous Agents Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Autonomous Agents Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

