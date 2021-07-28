Home Automation Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Home automation involves the deployment of automation technologies, which include HVAC, appliance automation, centralized controls of lighting, security mechanisms, access control for gates and doors, and devices and mechanisms, in a residential facility to enhance comfort, optimize operational costs, and prevent energy wastage.

The increased need for energy conservation in GCC is a key growth driver for this market. During 2015, the annual per capita energy consumption accounted to around 11.5 MWh in the GCC, which was much higher than other developed economies such as France, Japan, Italy, the UK, and Germany. As a result, governments in the region have called for conservative strategies in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings to solve power crisis. The use of HVAC controls, lighting controls, and other similar building automation solutions throughout the lifespan of the building can conserve power and minimize power wastage.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Home Automation Market

Home Automation market size is projected to reach US$ 49690 million by 2027, from US$ 45250 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 9% during 2021-2027.

The following players are covered in this report:

Siemens

ABB

Bosch Security System

Control4

Eaton

GE

Legrand

Lutron

Sauter

United Technologies

Home Automation Breakdown Data by Type

Lighting Control

Security and Access Control

HVAC Control

Fire and Safety Control

Services

Home Automation Breakdown Data by Application

Apartment

Villa

