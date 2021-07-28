Automotive Wheels After Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automotive Wheels Aftermarket is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The automotive wheels aftermarket is driven by the increasing automobile production & sales, advancement in tire manufacturing technology, and the rise in competition among tire manufacturers. In addition, cohesive government initiatives to improve road safety are fueling the market growth during the forecast period. The automotive industry has witnessed a steady increase in the average weight of vehicles. This is because the demand for safety and convenience features is increasing. Due to this, both OEMs and aftermarket players have devoted tremendous innovation and R&D efforts to the increasingly use of lightweight materials in order to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle and comply with government regulations related to vehicle fuel consumption and emissions. This leads to the increase in demand for automotive wheels aftermarket.
However, fluctuating price of raw material, and chances of accident due to tire bursting are the major concern for the market. North America is expected to show highest growth in the automotive wheels aftermarket during the forecast period due to the presence of major automobile makers along with the favorable policies of the government. The major players in the automotive wheels aftermarket includes
RONAL Group (Switzerland), BORBET Gmbh (Germany), Enkei Corporation (Japan), Carlstar (US), and Maxion Wheels (US) among others.
(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)
A full report of Global Automotive Wheels After Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-wheels-aftermarket-market/41587/
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
By Aftermarket Type
- New Wheel Replacement
- Refurbished Wheel Fitment
By Material Type
- Alloy
- Steel
- Others (Carbon Fiber, Nickel)
By Coating Type
- Liquid Coating
- Powdered Coating
By Rim Size
- 13”–15” inch
- 16”–18” inch
- 19”–21” inch
- Above 21” inch
By Region
North America:
- US
- Canada
Europe:
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Wheels After Market.
- The market share of the global Automotive Wheels After Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Wheels After Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Wheels After Market.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Automotive Wheels After industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Automotive Wheels After Market Report
- What was the Automotive Wheels After Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Automotive Wheels After Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Wheels After Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
About Us:
Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavours to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Reports
Contact Person: Mr.Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404
https://clarkcountyblog.com/