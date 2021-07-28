Automotive Wheels After Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automotive Wheels Aftermarket is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The automotive wheels aftermarket is driven by the increasing automobile production & sales, advancement in tire manufacturing technology, and the rise in competition among tire manufacturers. In addition, cohesive government initiatives to improve road safety are fueling the market growth during the forecast period. The automotive industry has witnessed a steady increase in the average weight of vehicles. This is because the demand for safety and convenience features is increasing. Due to this, both OEMs and aftermarket players have devoted tremendous innovation and R&D efforts to the increasingly use of lightweight materials in order to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle and comply with government regulations related to vehicle fuel consumption and emissions. This leads to the increase in demand for automotive wheels aftermarket.

However, fluctuating price of raw material, and chances of accident due to tire bursting are the major concern for the market. North America is expected to show highest growth in the automotive wheels aftermarket during the forecast period due to the presence of major automobile makers along with the favorable policies of the government. The major players in the automotive wheels aftermarket includes

RONAL Group (Switzerland), BORBET Gmbh (Germany), Enkei Corporation (Japan), Carlstar (US), and Maxion Wheels (US) among others.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Aftermarket Type

New Wheel Replacement

Refurbished Wheel Fitment

By Material Type

Alloy

Steel

Others (Carbon Fiber, Nickel)

By Coating Type

Liquid Coating

Powdered Coating

By Rim Size

13”–15” inch

16”–18” inch

19”–21” inch

Above 21” inch

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Wheels After Market.

The market share of the global Automotive Wheels After Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Wheels After Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Wheels After Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Wheels After industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Wheels After Market Report

What was the Automotive Wheels After Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive Wheels After Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Wheels After Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

