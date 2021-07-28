Automotive Wheel Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automotive Wheel Market is projected to rise at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. Post-COVID-19, the market will be driven by the increasing automobile production & sales, advancement in tire manufacturing technology, and the rise in competition among tire manufacturers. Besides, the demand for next-generation high-performance tires is growing due to the less noise and long durability provided by these tires, which, in turn, further drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, cohesive government initiatives to improve road safety are also anticipated to fuel the market growth in the future years. Wheels are an essential part of automobiles that are directly connected to the automobile industry. The wheels must be strong enough to support the weight of the vehicle and withstand the forces resulting from the operation.

However, fluctuating price of raw material, and chances of accident due to tire bursting are the major concern for the market. Continuous development by the major market players in the manufacturing technology & material and investment for the manufacturing of new plants are also expected to provide an opportunity for market growth in the near future. The key players of the market are Bridgestone Corp., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Continental AG, Michelin Group, Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd, and other.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Material

Aluminum

Steel Wheels

Magnesium

Carbon Fiber

By Product

Regular

High Performance

By End-User

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Wheel Market.

The market share of the global Automotive Wheel Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Wheel Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Wheel Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Wheel industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Wheel Market Report

What was the Automotive Wheel Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive Wheel Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Wheel Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

