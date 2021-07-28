Automotive Windshield Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automotive Windshield Market is projected to rise at a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. As the demand for automobiles is increasing, the demand for automobile components is also increasing giving rise to the demand for automotive windshields. The rising adoption of HUD technology is expected to increase the demand for automotive windshields. Additionally, the adoption of display screens on windshields, for road and vehicle safety, is further driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. A car windshield is a shielding glass device that protects occupants from various external factors such as dust, sunlight, wind, and pollution. It is a windscreen made of laminated glass with magnesium oxide, potassium oxide, and aluminum oxide. The protective windshield also provides comfort by maintaining the vehicle’s interior temperature.

With the latest technological advances, manufacturers use the windshield as a display, so all the necessary data is displayed directly on the windshield. They are mainly used for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs). The key players who are leading in the industry are, AGC Inc., SGG, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Central Glass Co., DURA AUTOMOTIVES SYSTEMS, SHENZHEN BENSON AUTOMOBILE CO., LTD., Sisecam Group, GUARDIAN INDUSTRIES, Magna International Inc, T&S Autoglass, fuyaogroup.com, GUARDIAN GLASS, Nordglass group, Olimpia Auto Glass Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Shatterprufe, OGIS GmbH, Star Auto Glass, Glaston Corporation, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited among others.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Glass Type

Laminated Glass

Tempered Glass

By Windshield Position

Front Windshield

Rear Windshield

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Windshield Market.

The market share of the global Automotive Windshield Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Windshield Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Windshield Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Windshield industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Windshield Market Report

What was the Automotive Windshield Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive Windshield Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Windshield Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

