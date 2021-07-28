Automotive valve Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Automotive-valve-market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. Valves in automobiles are mechanical or electromechanical devices that regulate the flow of gas, liquid, slurry, or other fluid ingredients. Automotive valves have a direct impact on the performance and responsiveness of many vehicle systems. Manufacturers and suppliers have created highly sophisticated automotive valves (for example, EGR and AT control valves) to meet the needs of various vehicle models in the current environment. These valves can significantly improve the vehicle’s economy and fulfil the consumer’s performance expectations.

Factors such as increased vehicle demand and production in emerging economies, rising desire for electric automobiles in established markets, and a favourable economic outlook have all contributed to the industry’s recent rise. Demand for different automotive components such as engine valves and powertrain components, as well as modern electronics components such as advanced driver assistance systems, is projected to increase as the automotive industry grows. Valves are one of the required components, since they aid in the operation of the engine and other tasks.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Product Type

Engine (inlet and outlet) valves

A/c valve

Brake valve

Thermostat valve

Fuel system valve

Solenoid valve

Exhaust gas recirculation valve

Tire valve

Water valve

AT control valve

By Application Type

Engine System

HVAC System

Brake System

Others (Tire, Body, etc.)

By Function Type

Electric

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Others (Mechanical, Pilot-operated)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Electric Vehicle Type

BEV

HEV

PHEV

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive valve Market.

The market share of the global Automotive valve Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive valve Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive valve Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive valve industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive valve Market Report

What was the Automotive valve Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive valve Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive valve Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

