Automotive valve Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Automotive-valve-market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. Valves in automobiles are mechanical or electromechanical devices that regulate the flow of gas, liquid, slurry, or other fluid ingredients. Automotive valves have a direct impact on the performance and responsiveness of many vehicle systems. Manufacturers and suppliers have created highly sophisticated automotive valves (for example, EGR and AT control valves) to meet the needs of various vehicle models in the current environment. These valves can significantly improve the vehicle’s economy and fulfil the consumer’s performance expectations.
Factors such as increased vehicle demand and production in emerging economies, rising desire for electric automobiles in established markets, and a favourable economic outlook have all contributed to the industry’s recent rise. Demand for different automotive components such as engine valves and powertrain components, as well as modern electronics components such as advanced driver assistance systems, is projected to increase as the automotive industry grows. Valves are one of the required components, since they aid in the operation of the engine and other tasks.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Product Type
- Engine (inlet and outlet) valves
- A/c valve
- Brake valve
- Thermostat valve
- Fuel system valve
- Solenoid valve
- Exhaust gas recirculation valve
- Tire valve
- Water valve
- AT control valve
By Application Type
- Engine System
- HVAC System
- Brake System
- Others (Tire, Body, etc.)
By Function Type
- Electric
- Pneumatic
- Hydraulic
- Others (Mechanical, Pilot-operated)
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By Electric Vehicle Type
- BEV
- HEV
- PHEV
By Region
North America:
- US
- Canada
Europe:
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive valve Market.
- The market share of the global Automotive valve Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive valve Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive valve Market.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Automotive valve industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Automotive valve Market Report
- What was the Automotive valve Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Automotive valve Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive valve Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
