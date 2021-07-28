Global Low-VOC Coating Additive Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

The Global Low-VOC Coating Additive Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 5% during 2021-2027. The global increase in demand for architectural, automotive and industrial coatings is expected to drive the growth of the Low Volatile Organic Compounds Coating Additives market over the next 7 years. Increasing investment in infrastructure projects that require better quality surfaces in accordance with environmental norms is expected to fuel the growth of the low VOC coating additives market.

The Low-VOC Coating Additive Market key players in this market include:

Dow Corning

BASF

Eastman

Elementis

Huntsman

Dupont

Alatana

Air Products

Allnex

By Type

Rheology Modifier

Defoamer

Dispersant

Wetting Agent

Other

By Application

Architectural

Automotive

Industrial

Packaging

Wood

Other

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Low-VOC Coating Additive industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Low-VOC Coating Additive Market Report

What was the Low-VOC Coating Additive Market size in 2019 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Low-VOC Coating Additive Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Low-VOC Coating Additive Market was the market leader in 2021? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Low-VOC Coating Additive Market.

The market share of the global Low-VOC Coating Additive Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Low-VOC Coating Additive Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Low-VOC Coating Additive Market.

