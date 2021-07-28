Automotive transmission systems Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Automotive-transmission-systems-market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. The market is being driven by a growth in the number of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, as well as a growing need for fuel-efficient vehicles and a customer desire for a pleasant driving experience. Furthermore, the market’s expansion has been fuelled by strict regulatory requirements, particularly in Europe. The expensive cost of modern transmission systems, on the other hand, is a key impediment to market expansion. The transmission system is the device that transfers the power generated by an automobile’s engine to the driving wheels. The clutch, gearbox, propeller shaft, rear axle, and wheels make up the vehicle transmission system.

The better driving experience, which includes smooth gear shifting and improved acceleration, has led to a growth in car manufacturing in emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Transmission Type

Manual transmission

Automatic transmission

Automated manual transmission

Dual clutch transmission

Continuously variable transmission

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs

By Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

By Number of Forward Gears

less than 5

5 – 6

7 – 8

9 – 10

above 10

By Electric Vehicle Type

HEV

PHEV

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive transmission systems Market.

The market share of the global Automotive transmission systems Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive transmission systems Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive transmission systems Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive transmission systems industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive transmission systems Market Report

What was the Automotive transmission systems Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive transmission systems Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive transmission systems Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

