Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market the Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market has witnessed strong growth owing to the increase in demand for automotive components in engineering industrial and commercial applications. Moreover, increasing adoption of the HVAC system in high-end CV and OHV is also expected to drive the market growth. The demand for luxury and convenience functions in vehicles has enhanced considerably with an improvement in disposable income, the rise in purchasing power, and changes in buyer preferences.

A heat exchanger is a device that transfers heat from one medium to another while maintaining a constant temperature. The medium consists of at least two mediums that flow near together and are separated by a barrier, which could be a material with strong heat transmission properties, such as metal. The system is made up of both cold and hot fluids. The heat exchanger is classified as parallel flow, cross flow, or counterflow based on the flow pattern.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Design Type

Plate Bar

Tube Fin

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Off-Highway Vehicle Type

Agricultural Equipment

Construction Equipment

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

