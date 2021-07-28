Agon Is Back On The Scene With A Stunning New Release: Life Road

Agon has just released an exciting new single titled Life Road. This song combines the energy of old-school hip-hop with the grit of the modern rap scene.

Life Road is a perfect example of Agon’s creativity, as it is refreshingly unpredictable, yet warmly familiar, offering a great example of the artist’s growth and creative process. Unlike other modern rappers, Agon actually knows how to inject some melody in his vocal flow and his performances are truly genuine. The artist’s lyrical flow is positive and meaningful, as he actually aims to share deeper thoughts and stories with the audience. In his songs, the artist expresses his point of view and tells the audience about his life. The title of this song itself is a strong indication of what to expect! This new song is most definitely going to be right up your alley if you like artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD and Kanye West, only to mention a few.

The first thing that you’ll notice is definitely the accomplished production value. This track feels powerful and multi-dimensional, with a really balanced low end, expertly bringing a lot of weight to the mix. In fact, the song has a really crisp production tone, which enhances the listening experience, as well as highlighting the natural perks of Agon’s charismatic vocals. Speaking of production, the low end is punchy and direct, while the top end is silky and smooth, allowing the sound to shine, even when listening to it on tiny laptop speakers! Whether you enjoy this production on your best headphones or on a smaller system, you will have the chance to enjoy a world-class sound, that fuels the appeal of this release.

With stunning melodic layers and edgy vocal hooks, Agon will capture your imagination and fill your head with tuneful music that will certainly make its way through your favorite heavy rotation playlist.

Find out more about Agon and do not miss out Life Road, which is going to be available on the web from July 31, 2021.

