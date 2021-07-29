Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size, Growth Strategies, Demand, Competitive Landscape, Factor Analysis, 2026

Market Size – USD 8.50 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.50%, Market Trends – Continuous Mixing Technology, Oven Technology, new software updates to the machine in making different cookies in one machine.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Bakery Processing Equipment market was valued at USD 8.50 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 11.57 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.50%. Bakery and confectionery goods include lengthy, complicated processing machinery. Bread slices, depositors, dividers, dough brakes, doughnut equipment, fondant equipment, glazing devices, hot plates, mixers, molders, oven band lubricating machines, oven loaders/unloaders, ovens, pastry equipment, pie and tart machines, provers, retarder provers, retarders, spraying machines, and tin greasing machines are the commercially available in processing equipment within the global market. This machinery provides huge baking potential, smooth execution, and labor-saving.

Furthermore, the report discusses the business strategies undertaken by the companies to gain market share and a larger consumer base. It further provides details on the strategic initiatives taken by the companies to expand their business, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, partnerships & agreements, recent deals, government deals, and advancements in technologies and products.

Key participants include GEA Group AG (Germany), Bühler (Switzerland), John Bean Technologies Corporation (US), Heat and Control (US), Rheon Automatic Machinery (Japan), Markel Food Group (US), Baker Perkins (UK), Anko Food Machine (Taiwan), Gemini Bakery Equipment (US), Allied Bakery Equipment (US), Global Bakery Solutions (UK), and Erica Record LLC (US).

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, Oven and proofers are expected to hold the major industry share during the forecasted time frame. Ovens & proofers are machinery that’s mainly used for the assembly of bakery products, but complications like the event of the industry are managed by the corresponding protocols on food quality and industrial safety.

Based on end-users, the bakery processing industry segment is estimated to dominate the market share. The key countries in the market include Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and Japan. In recent years, China is being seen as an emerging country in the market due to the growing demand for specialized and innovative bakery products. The industrial bakeries use automated machinery, while artisanal bakeries use smaller machinery. Thus, even with a low production capacity of bakery foods, these mini enterprises survive without any difficulties due to the growing demand for the industry

The demand for the new range of equipment for bakery processing and the need for specialized systems such as RFID labeling has increased significantly as the industry is now becoming increasingly important owing to increased per capita consumption of bread and other related products. Customers demand machinery that improves overall operational efficiency, increase uptimes, and cut costs; thus, paving the way for energy efficiency, automation, and integrated solutions

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Bakery Processing Equipment market based on

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Dough Mixers

Ovens and Proofers

Slicers and Dividers

Sheeters and Molders

Dividers and Rounders

Depositors

Pan Greasers

Bread Slicers

Others

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Baker Segment Retail Baker Wholesale Baker

Other

Adjacent Market (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market

Frozen Bakery

Food Packaging Technology

Frozen Bakery Additives

End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Foodservice Industry

Bakery Processing Industry

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Key Points Addressed in the Report:

A detailed analysis of the global Bakery Processing Equipment market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation from 2017 to 2027 and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

