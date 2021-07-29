Infant Formula Market Share, Revenue, Company Profile, Key Trend Analysis & Forecast, 2028

Market Size – USD 17.57 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trend- Increasing demand from developing countries.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Infant Formula market was valued at USD 17.57 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 29.94 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%. Infant formula sales have been developing thanks apace to the rise in the birth rate and increase and high per capita financial gain. Globally, the expansion in the baby formula market is driven by a growing socio-economic class population. The Asia Pacific is foreseen to advance at the best rate, particularly driven by the large population base and rapid commercial development. Growing-up milk, a kind of baby formulas, is meant to satisfy toddlers’ growing desires and might be consumed as a part of a diet. It may be used as a biological process drink or together with different foods.

Furthermore, the report discusses the business strategies undertaken by the companies to gain market share and a larger consumer base. It further provides details on the strategic initiatives taken by the companies to expand their business, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, partnerships & agreements, recent deals, government deals, and advancements in technologies and products.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study:

Arla Foods Amba, Vitablend Nederland B.V., Carbery Food Ingredients Limited, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Aarhuskarlshamn AB, Royal Frieslandcampina N.V., Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Infant formula in the US does not have to be fortified with iron to an amount considered optimal in the EU and the UK, but the maximum amount permitted is much higher than allowed in the EU

The EU Commission Directive 2006/141/EC disallows health claims on infant formula (with the exception of a specific controlled claim related to protein allergen city)

When placing a new infant formula on the market, manufacturers must notify the competent national authority in the case of EU regulations or notify the FDA in the case of US regulations

The Specialty Formula application sub-segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during 2020-2028

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the Infant Formula market is expected to remain highest growing segment during 2020-2028, at a CAGR of 7.4%

Market Segmentation:

Based on Type, the market has been segmented as follows:

Carbohydrates

Fats & Oils

Proteins

Vitamins

Minerals

Prebiotics

Others (Probiotics, Nucleotides, and Emulsifiers)

Based on the Source, the market has been segmented as follows

Cow Milk

Soy

Protein hydrolysates

Others (Goat milk and camel milk)

Based on Application, the market for infant formula ingredients has been segmented as follows

Growing-Up Milk (Infants over 12 months)

Standard Infant Formula (0–6-month-old infants)

Follow-On Formula (6–12 month-old infants)

Specialty Formula

Based on the Form, the market for infant formula ingredients has been segmented as follows:

Powder

Liquid & semi-liquid

Ready-to-drink

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Objectives of the Infant Formula Market Report:

Thorough research on growth patterns, sizes, leading players, and key segments of the global Infant Formula market

Key business priorities to provide insights to companies to formulate new business strategies

The key highlights and recommendations provide comprehensive information about progressive industry trends to help companies plan their long term goals

Detailed information on market trends, driving factors, restraining factors, product segmentation, and industry chain analysis, aiding the decision-making process

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

