Food And Beverage Mechanical Seals Market Revenue Share Analysis, , Region & Country Forecast, 2027

Market Size – USD 396.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.5%, Market Trends – Rapid industrial development in developing economies to propel the market.

The global food and beverage mechanical seals market is forecasted to reach USD 512.7 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rising demand for leakage prevention is the main reason that accounted for the growth of the food and beverage mechanical seals market. These beverage and food processing seals are available in different and several designs depending on their specific machinery or product types and the functions for which they are used. With the increasing adoption of processed foods, which is likely to trigger the growth of the beverage and food market, the food industry is likely to register growth in emerging economies.

Furthermore, the report discusses the business strategies undertaken by the companies to gain market share and a larger consumer base. It further provides details on the strategic initiatives taken by the companies to expand their business, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, partnerships & agreements, recent deals, government deals, and advancements in technologies and products.

Key participants include SKF (AB SKF), Flowserve Corporation, John Crane (Smiths Group plc), Trelleborg AB, EnPro Industries, Inc.( Garlock GmbH), Dover Corporation (Waukesha Bearings), SHV(ERIKS Group), Freudenberg SE, Tenneco Inc. (Federal-Mogul LLC), Fenner Group Holdings Limited(Hallite Seals) among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the design segment for the food and beverage mechanical seals market, balanced and unbalanced designs are estimated to register the highest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecasted period. Balanced mechanical seals are suitable for handling liquids that have the low lubricating capacity and have the ability to sustain higher pressures.

The product type segment of this market is led by metal materials, and it will continue to dominate with an estimate to register the highest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecasted period. In a seal, it is used in a wide variety of elements, which, in turn, drives its demand in various applications. In addition to this, considerable freedom of design is offered by metals, since they are not restricted by the chemical limitations and temperature, unlike other materials.

The application type segment of this market is led by meat, poultry, and seafood type, and it will continue to dominate the market with an estimate to register the highest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecasted period. The huge production and demand for these products accompanied by rapid urbanization and changing patterns in the consumption of food in regions like South America and APAC are expected to drive this market in the industrial segment by 2027.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Food and Beverage Mechanical Seals market on the basis of type, application, design, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Metals

Face materials

Elastomers

Other Type

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Bakery and confectionary

Meat, poultry, and seafood

Dairy products

Alcoholic beverages

Non-alcoholic beverages

Others

Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Balanced and unbalanced mechanical seals

Single spring and multiple spring mechanical sheets

Pusher and Non-pusher type mechanical sheets

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the market size and growth rate of the Food And Beverage Mechanical Seals market for the forecast period 2017 -2027 across different regions?

What are the key driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry worldwide?

What strategies are the prominent vendors adapting to stay ahead of their competitors?

Which major trends are impacting the development of the Food And Beverage Mechanical Seals Market Worldwide?

Which factors can hinder, challenge or even restrict the expansion of the Food And Beverage Mechanical Seals market worldwide?

What are the opportunities or future prospect for the business owners operating in the market for the forecast period, 2017 – 2027?

