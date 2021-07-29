Structural Proteins Market Revenue, SWOT, PEST Analysis, Growth Factors, 2020–2026

The Structural Proteins Market is forecast to grow from USD 4.48 billion in 2018 to USD 7.12 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by increased demand for sports and fitness nutrition from animal-derived proteins and the development of various protein ingredients such as concentrates and isolates for food industry applications.

Due to the increasing demand for food products with enhanced functionalities, functional proteins are used in various applications such as dietary supplements and food & beverages.

Functional protein manufacturer’s ability to develop separate isolates, concentrates and other forms of protein ingredients for various food products such as beverages, infant formula, dairy products, dietary supplements and confectionery products is estimated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for whey protein concentrates is expected to grow the largest at USD 1.60 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Whey protein is one of the main ingredients used in the production of several milk-based products and is used as a protein source for product innovation by many food & beverage manufacturers.

The market for dietary supplements is estimated to hold the largest market and is expected to reach USD 2.82 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. These additives are available in the form of liquid, powders, capsules and tablets. The intake of nutritional supplements such as protein powder has recently increased. This promotes muscle gain and facilitates loss of fat, and most fitness enthusiast prefers it.

Based on source type, the market for animal segment is expected to reach USD 3.69 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Compared to plant-derived proteins, demand for animal protein is driven by its better nutritional and flavor profile. In addition, the increasing use of animal protein in end-use applications such as sports nutrition and the limited availability of egg and gelatin substitutes in various food products–which, in turn, is influenced by lifestyles and demographic shifts–are key drivers of the market.

The market for Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to reach USD 1.9 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific region, the consumption of plant-sourced proteins such as soy protein and pea protein has experienced robust growth due to increased use of functional foods and dietary supplements.

The major players in the market are Koninklijke DSM (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Co., (US), Cargill, Inc. (US), BASF S.E. (Germany), Ingredion Inc. (US), Roquette Frères (France), Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), Omega Protein Corp. (US), DowDuPont (US), Kemin Industries Inc. (US), InVivo (France), John Pointon & Sons Limited (UK) and others.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, application, source, form and regional analysis.

Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hydrolysates

Whey Protein Concentrates

Whey Protein Isolates

Casein & Caseinates

Soy Protein

Others

Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Functional foods Infant formula Sports nutrition

Functional beverages

Dietary supplements

Animal nutrition

Source Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Animal Dairy protein Egg protein Gelatin

Plant Soy Protein Wheat Protein Vegetable protein



Form Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Dry

Liquid

Region (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Functional Proteins Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Functional Proteins Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

Continue….

