Lactic Acid Market Size, Share Analysis, Demand, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2028

Market Size – USD 1.2 billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 12.5%, Market Trends– High demand for lactic acid and polylactic acid in end-user applications, rise in demand for alternative environment-friendly resources and technological advancements to encourage the production of lactic acid & polylactic acid is expected to fuel the market in the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Lactic Acid Market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach value of 2.5 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The global lactic acid market is highly driven by high demand for lactic acid and polylactic acid in end-user applications and rise in demand for alternative environment-friendly resources.

Lactic acid is a naturally occurring organic acid that is used in a wide range of industries, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food, and, most recently, medicine. Lactic acid can be made by the fermentation of sugar obtained from renewable resources, making it an environmentally beneficial product that has received a lot of attention in recent years.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4164

Key participants in the lactic acid market are Corbion (Netherlands), DuPont (U.S.), Cargill (U.S.), Galactic (Belgium), Dow (U.S), Unitika Ltd. (Japan), Henan Jindan Lactic Acid (China), Sulzer (Switzerland), Musashino Chemical (China), and Vigon International (U.S.)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on Application, lactic acid is widely found in various food and beverages, from cheese to jellies and to carbonated beverages. The additive is widely used in the food industry to help balance the acidity of cheese and to add tartness to frozen desserts and carbonated fruit drinks.

Based on Form, Powder is mainly used for food, beverage as sour agent and taste regulator. Lactic acid powder is a natural L-lactic acid powder made from the fermentation of glucose. L-lactic acid and L-calcium lactate are mixed together to make it. The product is a white granule or powder with a mild and pure acidity, deliquescence, and is soluble in hot water.

Based on End-User, Polylactic acid can be used in agricultural applications by incorporating a timed-release fertiliser into polylactic acid sheets or moulded shapes, as well as biodegradable plant clips. Although agriculture had a low market share for polylactic acid-based products in recent years, applications such as polylactic acid-based mulch films are expected to grow in the agriculture sector.

The North America market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, and is expected to continue with its dominance over the forecast period, owing to highly developed food and pharmaceutical industries. The rise of the US market drives the entire North American lactic acid market.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4164

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented Lactic Acid market on the basis of Application, Form, End-User and Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

Biodegradable Polymers

Food & Beverages

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceutical Products

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

Liquid

Dry

End-User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

Packaging

Fiber & Fabrics

Automobiles

Electronics & Electricals

Agriculture

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy BENELUX Russia Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/lactic-acid-market

Key Points Addressed in the Report:

A detailed analysis of the global Lactic Acid market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation from 2018 to 2028 and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Browse related reports:

Cheese Ingredients Market

Food Processing Ingredients Market

Bread Improvers Market

Food Glazing Agents Market

Soap Noodles Market

Explore other reports from different publications:

Industrial Absorbents Market

Synthetic Biology Market

Audiology Devices Market

Pressure Monitoring Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]