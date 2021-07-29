Coated Fabric Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2026

The global Coated Fabrics Market is expected to reach USD 32.55 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Textile fabrics are frequently coated to make them waterproof, windproof, electro-conductive, antimicrobial, flame retardant, thermo-chromic, electro-magnetic shielding, ultra-violet radiation shielding, photochromic, self-cleaning, and stain resistant among others. Coating is carried out to protect the textile materials along with the aim to protect thee users from various vulnerabilities.

Coated Fabric Market Size – USD 24.42 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.6%, Market Trends – Growth in construction activities.

Growth in automotive sector coupled with a rapid rise in industrialization across the globe is projected to propel the market for coated fabrics as increased demand for automobiles would directly influence the demand for automotive coated fabric. Similar is the case for rise in industrialization which would create in demand for coated fabric used in conveyor belts, barrier materials and abrasive backing among others.

Regional Outlook ( Volume, Million Sq. Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026 ) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China India South-east Asia Latin America Brazil MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest

Polymer coated fabrics would dominate the market with a growth rate of CAGR 3.6% during the forecast period with more than 80% of the market share in the year 2018. This is chiefly owing to the huge application of polymer coated fabrics in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and home furnishing segments which require superior fabric strength.

Calendar finishing is forecasted to lead the market with a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 10.22 billion by 2026 owing to the suitability of this process in processing of rubber-based fabrics as well as manufacturing of heat sensitive polymer based fabrics. This calendar finishing process is used to provide luster and smoothness to the fabrics.

The North America market is forecasted to capture the largest market share with a revenue of USD 8.30 billion in 2018 and would reach USD 11.13 billion by 2026 in the forecast period owing to the growth of healthcare and automotive sector in this region. The North American market is followed by Europe having a growth rate of 3.7%.

Key participants include Omnova Solutions, Takata Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Bo-Tex Sales Co., Graniteville Specialty Fabrics, Sioen Industries NV, Trelleborg Ab, SRF Limited, Seaman Corporation and Serge Ferrari Group among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Coated Fabrics market on the basis of type, raw materials, process end-user and region:

Type Outlook ( Volume, Million Sq. Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026 ) Polymer Coated Fabric Rubber Coated Fabric



Raw Material Outlook ( Volume, Million Sq. Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026 ) Base Fabrics Adhesives

Process Outlook ( Volume, Million Sq. Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026 ) Direct Coating Calendar Finishing Hot Melt Extrusion Coating Foam Finishing Flame Lamination Others

End-user Outlook ( Volume, Million Sq. Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026 ) Construction Agriculture Clothing Geotextiles Automotive Industrial Medical Packaging Others



