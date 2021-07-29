Composite Decking Market Growth Rate, Size Analysis, Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2020-2028

Market Size – USD 4,454.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 10.82%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Composite Decking

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Composite Decking Market was valued at USD 4,454.9 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 9,663.9 Million by year 2028, at a CAGR of 10.82 %. The study covers various features and types of Composite Decking. Plastic decking is an elevated flat surface construction used in building facades made from recycled plastic material. It is highly resistant and requires low maintenance to enhance the aesthetic value and quality of the deck. Further, these materials are also resistant to moisture and humidity, which increase its demand in construction sector. The global Composite Decking is propelled by number of factors such as changing lifestyle, replacement to usage of traditional materials in decking, rapid urbanization and industrialization. However, continuous fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, high costs, easy availability of easy substitutes are major hindrance to the global Composite Decking market.

Major Companies Operating in the industry and profiled in the report are:

Duralife Decking and Railing systems,

Trex Company Inc, Fiberon LLC,

Green Bay Decking,

Tamco Building products Inc.,

UPM Kymmene Corporation and Universal Forests Products, Inc,

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc.,

Azek Building Products Inc.,

Cardinal Building products,

Certainteed Corporation

Market segmentation based on Product Type:

Polyvinyl Chloride

High density polyethylene

Low density Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Composite Decking Market Segmentation based on End-Use:

Residential

Non-residential

The report additionally discusses in-depth the strategic initiatives taken by the major market players for expanding their consumer base and to gain market size. This includes a list of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. The report includes an extensive profiling of the key companies including their product catalogues, pricing analysis, and business expansion strategies.

The regional analysis of the Composite Decking market provides an insight into the regions expected to hold the largest share in the market. According to the research report, North America is expected to dominate the market holding the largest share. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth in the coming years owing to adoption of advanced technologies and growing consumer base. Europe is expected to follow closely behind North America & APAC countries. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to hold a significant share in the market.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

