ILPV Market to Grow at 6.8% CAGR by 2028 Driven by Suppliers and Sales Statistics

Increasing demand from various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and petroleum among others, and rapid increase in refining capacities are key factors expected to drive market growth

The global ILPV Market size is expected to reach USD 312.80 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.8%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. ILPVs are gaining popularity owing to their increasing ability to improve quality of products through reliable and accurate estimations leading to process stabilization and this is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. ILPVs also offer overall automation of process and reduce capital expenditure drastically, thereby boosting their adoption in several end-user industries. In addition, increasing need for energy across the globe and advancement in chemical technologies are expected to further drive market growth over the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 184.80 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Increasing output capacity of refineries across the globe

ILPV provide information about viscosity directly during an ongoing process and in real-time. Various in-line viscometers are available and each of them implement different measurement principles such as capillary differential pressure, torsional oscillations damping, and rotation rate measurement, among others. ILPV are majorly used to stabilize refining processes in a reliable and precise manner. Increasing output capacity of refineries and rising energy demand worldwide have been boosting adoption of ILPV and this trend is expected to continue going ahead.

The following are the key industry participants:

Anton Paar,

Brookfield Engineering,

Cambridge Viscosity,

ProRheo,

Lamy Rheology,

Brabender Gmbh & Co. Kg,

Hydromotion,

Marimex America Llc.,

Fuji Ultrasonic Engineering,

Sofraser, Mat Mess- & Analysetechnik,

Endress+Hauser Consult AG,

Norcross,

Bartec,

Atac, and Orb Instruments, Inc.

The following are the leading regions of the global ILPV (ILPV) market:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Market segmentation based on Technology:

Vibration

Rotational

Torsional Oscillation

Acoustic Wave

Moving Piston

Coriolis

Dynamic Fluid

Others

Market segmentation based on Application:

Chemicals

Petroleum

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Vibration segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing application of vibration-based viscometers in refineries, adhesives, chemicals, plastics, inks, paper, paints, and oils, among others. These units can be easily integrated into various industrial fluid processes and enhance quality and accuracy of the process over a longer period.

Petroleum segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing need to enhance product quality and procedure efficiency and yield to improve sales of crude oil. Increasing competition in the crude oil sector is expected to further boost demand for ILPV in the petroleum industry.

North America is expected to account for significantly larger revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to robust presence of crude oil refineries as well as increasing demand for in-line viscometers from the food and beverages industry.

