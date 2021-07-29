Elastomeric Foam Industry 2028 by Regional Analysis, Classification, Applications | L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX, Kaimann,etc.

Market Size – USD 2,723.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced elastomeric foam

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Elastomeric Foam Industry was valued at USD 2,723.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,469.3 Million by year 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5%. The study covers the in-depth analysis of elastomeric foam and discusses about the recent developments and challenges faced by the Elastomeric Foam Industry. Elastomeric foam insulation was developed in the 1950s. Elastomeric foams are widely used for vibration isolation, as a material for kinetic energy dissipation and as a padding to separate neighboring components in electronic consumer products that may experience accidental impact loads. The global Elastomeric Foam Industry is propelled by number of factors such as effective growth in the miniaturization, rapid industrialization increases in the demand for insulation materials, favorable initiatives encouraging energy efficiency undertaken by the governments. Over the years there have been many advances in the production of elastomeric foam, making it suitable for demanding applications. These advances include a non-halogen foam suitable for use on stainless steel at high temperature applications (up to 250°F), high temperature foams suitable for up to 300°F, availability of colors, including white which saves users the extra time and expense of priming or painting on indoor applications. Problem of disposal and lack of awareness are the major hindrance to the Elastomeric Foam Industry.

Major Companies Operating in the industry and profiled in the report are:

L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX,

Kaimann,

and Aeroflex USA,

Armacell,

Hira Industries.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current market dynamics and the factors that might influence the growth of the market or hamper it. The report provides insight into revenue growth, global and regional analysis, and market segmentation based on types and applications.

Market segmentation based on Product Type:

Natural latex/rubber

Synthetic rubber

Ethylene Propylene Diamine Monomer (EPDM)

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

Chloroprene (CR)

Epichlorohydrin (ECH)

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Elastomeric Foam Industry Segmentation based on End-Use:

HVAC

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Consumer Goods and industrial goods

The report additionally discusses in-depth the strategic initiatives taken by the major market players for expanding their consumer base and to gain market size. This includes a list of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. The report includes an extensive profiling of the key companies including their product catalogues, pricing analysis, and business expansion strategies.

The regional analysis of the Elastomeric Foam Industry provides an insight into the regions expected to hold the largest share in the market. According to the research report, North America is expected to dominate the market holding the largest share. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth in the coming years owing to adoption of advanced technologies and growing consumer base. Europe is expected to follow closely behind North America & APAC countries. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to hold a significant share in the market.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

