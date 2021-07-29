High Purity Boehmite Market Report 2025 -A Comprehensive Insights into Current Industry Trends, Forecast and Growth Drivers

The global High Purity Boehmite market was valued at USD 105.1 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 276.3 Million by year 2025, at a CAGR of 12.9%. The study covers High purity boehmites which are used in applications including catalysis, refractory material, sol-gel ceramic, polymer-additives, functional fillers and surface coating. Boehmite is being used as a flame retardant synergist for higher temperature applications. Benefits associated with boehmite such as high-temperature stability up to 340°C, excellent synergist to phosphor and good process ability among others. Thus, stringent regulations coupled with the benefits of halogen-free fillers with boehmite are projected to fuel market demand..

High Purity Boehmite Market Size – USD 105.1 Million and 212.3 Tons in 2017, Market Growth – CAGR of 12.9% and 10.2% respectively, Market Trends – Product launches and Acquisitions of regional payers

Boehmites are broadly classified into three main categories, namely water-dispersible boehmite, acid-dispersible boehmite, and neutral to alkaline dispersible boehmites. Because of their dispersibility in various media, these products are used as catalyst supports, coatings, polymer additives, thickeners, refractories, abrasives, ceramics, and in various other applications. Increasing applications of acid dispersible boehmites in artificial plate, wires and cables, ceramic, refractory materials, and petrochemical industries bolsters the market demand.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the high purity boehmite market on the basis product type, application, end user, and region:

Product Type (Value and Volume; 2016–2025)

Water Dispersible

Acid Dispersible High

Neutral To Alkaline Dispersible

Others

Application (Value and Volume; 2016–2025)

Li-Ion Battery Separator

Electronic Ceramics

Flame Retardant

Catalysis

Surface fractioning

Microcrystalline Ceramics

Refractory Materials

Thermoplastics

Coatings

Others

End User (Value and Volume; 2016–2025)

Automotive

Consumer goods

Medical, Packaging

Industrial

Oil Refineries

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest

Boehmites when dispersed in water result in the formation of a colloidal solution whose pH range from three and five. These water soluble boehmites are used in applications such as sol-gel industrial ceramics, paint & coating materials, rheology modifiers, polymer additives, abrasives, refractory materials, catalyst supporter, and as detackifiers for exhaust gas catalytic converters.

Water dispersible boehmites dominated the market during the forecast period. They are projected to grow at the fastest rates of 10.6% and 13.3% by volume and value respectively during the forecast period.

Dispersibility of boehmites is affected by a number of factors such as quality of product used, solid content, crystallinity, water quality, pH, ionic strength, and other formulation components.

Neutral to alkaline dispersible boehmites are majorly used as fillers in the development of polymer composites. They are projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2025, by value.

Boehmite is used as an integral part in lithium-ion battery separator, due to its enhanced thermal stability. The application of boehmites in Li-Ion Battery Separator is projected to grow at the highest rate of 13.5%, by value during the forecast period.

The major applications of high purity boehmites in the automotive sectors lie in surface coating of parts and machineries. Automobile surface, parts, and internal machineries need a surface coating to prevent them from rusting excessively. This market is projected to reach USD 88.7 Million by 2025, growing at the highest rate of 13.4%.

Asia Pacific region have abundant natural resources and labor thus making it a market with huge potential. Automotive and manufacturing have been growing rapidly due to abundance of raw material and easy availability of low-wage skilled labor. Availability of raw materials and a large consumer base drive this market to grow at the fastest rate of 13.8% during the forecast period.

