PP Market Growth Rate,Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2027

Market Size – USD 135.14 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – BOPP in food packaging

According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global PP Market is forecast to reach USD 205.61 Billion by 2027. Increasing adoption of PP in the 3D Printing industry owing to its superior chemical resistance is a significant factor influencing market demand. PP has the lowest density out of all commonly used in manufacturing plastics, which makes it very light. Other benefits associated with the material, including flexibility, durability, and electrical resistance, make it highly practical for the industry. Currently, the product is being used in the healthcare sector to manufacture medical vials, diagnostic devices, specimen bottles, and pill containers.

The increasing global installation of propane dehydrogenation (PDH) facilities is anticipated to influence demand. In the U.S. and Canada, the ethane steam crackers have reduced the production of propylene. Thus, companies have been shifting to propane dehydrogenation for the production of propylene. Based on statistics, since 2010, more than 2 million metric tons/year of new PDH capacity have been developed in both the U.S. and Canada, and around 1.6 MMTPA capacity is currently under development.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report:

BASF SE,

China National Chemical Corporation (CHEMCHINA),

Dow Chemical Company,

ENI S.P.A.,

Exxon Mobil Corporation,

Braskem,

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.,

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.,

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation,

SINOPEC,

and TOTAL Specialties USA, Inc.

PP Market Segmentation:

Based on Product Type:

Homopolymer

Copolymer

Based on Application:

Moulding Injection Moulding Blow Moulding

Fiber & Raffia

Films & Sheets

Bags & Sacks

Containers

Others

Regional Outlook:

The report provides readers with an exhaustive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various PP market regions. It gathers significant data to predict the revenue share of each regional segment over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report includes a comprehensive study of the year-on-year growth rate of these regions. The leading key regions encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macroeconomic Outlook

3.1.1. Global Consumption of PP

3.1.2. Trends in Global PP Production

3.1.3. Price-Trend Analysis

Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact Assessment

4.1. Market Scenario: Demand and Supply Outlook

4.1.1. Chemical Industry

4.1.1.1. Higher material costs and potentially slower project completions

4.1.1.2. Unavailability of labor

4.1.1.3. Dependence on china for raw materials

4.1.1.4. Disrupted Global Trade

4.1.1.5. Major Economies: Epicenters of The Covid-19 Outbreak

4.1.2. Petrochemical Industry

4.1.2.1. Fall in demand from petrochemical industry

4.1.2.2. Disruptions in global trade-flows of material in the petrochemicals industry

4.1.2.3. Reduced demand: impaired major economies

4.1.2.4. Decline in oil prices

4.1.3. Automotive and Transportation

4.1.3.1. Most affected regions are major production hubs

4.1.3.2. Production shutdown

4.1.3.3. Impact on global trade

4.2. Company Impact Analysis

4.3. Reports and Data Analysis

4.3.1. Upcoming strategies required to combat the current situation

4.3.2. Alternative availability for suppliers

4.3.3. Customer Mapping

