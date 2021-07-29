ATH Market to Grow at 5.6% CAGR by 2027 Driven by Suppliers and Sales Statistics

Market Size – USD 1.54 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends –Development of new composition and enhancement in the properties of ATH is in trend in ATH Market

The global ATH Market was valued at USD 1.54 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.36 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. ATH Market is driven by the increase demand for flame retardant material, increase in usage of ATH in paint and coating industries. Government regulations for the safety of people creates the demand for the flame retardant material. Properties of ATH such as flame retardant, amphoteric, Antacid makes it popular for industries like Electrical, Pharmaceutical, Building and construction, Plastic, Automotive, paints and coating and other. ATH is also known as aluminum hydroxide. It is a non- abrasive powder which is obtain from bauxite using Bayer process.

By the increase demand for flame retardant material, increase in usage of ATH in paint and coating industries are the factors for the growth of the ATH Market.

ATH produce in different grade as per the application, grades such as High grades and Standard grades. A significant growth can be seen in building and construction industry which owes to the increase in population and economic development. ATH used in building and construction industry as a flame retardant material. ATH is consider as amphoteric in nature which means it can be dissolve in acid and alkali both and because of this it is very commonly used for the production of aluminum metals. Apart from above application, aluminum trihydrate is used for wide range of applications.

Key Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Southern Ionics Incorporated,

Jinan Chenxu Chemical Co. Ltd.,

KC Corporation, Hayashi Kasei Co., Ltd,

Dadco Group,

Alumina Chemicals & Castables,

Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp,

Albemarle Corporation,

Huber Engineered Materials,

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited,

SCR – Sibelco NV,

The R.J. Marshall Company

The ATH market Share is segmented on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the ATH market operations and covers:

By Product Type:

Ground ATH

Double Precipitated ATH

By Application:

Flame Retardant

Filler

Antacid

Others

Regional Perspective:

The global ATH market Size has been categorized into several significant regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This section of the report analyzes the presence of the global ATH market across the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements of each regional segment.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.6% followed by North America because of increase in demand for the infrastructure and growing end users of ATH in major economy such as China and India

Growth of flame retardant segment owes to the increasing demand of flame retardant materials and safety concern. It is expected that the flame retardant segment grow at higher rate and reach USD 512.59 Million

Owing to the properties like light weight and high strength, it is expected to continue to be the most favorable material in the production of automobiles. This in turn, would boost the demand for ATH market

Increase in Global vehicle ownership per capita, in 2010 it was 148 vehicles in operation per 1000 people which is increased to 174 vehicles per 1000 people in 2013. China has the largest motor vehicle base in the world, with 322 million motor vehicles

