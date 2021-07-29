Offset Inks Market 2020 Business Scenario – BASF Germany, DOW Chemicals, Elementis, etc.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Offset Inks Market was valued at USD 1.90 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.82 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%. The study coversOffset Inks, which are used as mixing agents into inks for providing properties like speedy drying, high viscosity, enable uniform spreading, defect protection, etc. Recent emergence of e-commerce and packaging industry has paved the way for the development of theOffset Inks market, due to the high volume of printing and packaging operations taking place. The globalOffset Inks market is heading towards products which cause less impact on the environment and provide increased shelf life to the end products.

Market Size – USD 1.90 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for eco-friendly additives.

Rising emergence of advertising and print media, wide scope of application in the food packaging, availability of public as well private funds for research, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, stringent government regulations, increasing awareness among population towards digital media, unavailability of homegrown manufacturers in some of the economies, associated health effects, are the major hinderance for market growth during 2019-2026.

The following are the key industry participants:

BASF Germany,

DOW Chemicals,

Elementis,

Munzing,

Altana,

Allnex,

Evonik Industries AG,

Arkema, Ashland,

Raybo Chemicals.

Offset Inks Market segmentation by Types:

Dispersants

Rheology Modifiers

Slip & Rub Materials

Wetting Agents

Foam Control

Offset Inks Market segmentation by State Type:

Water based

Solvent Based

Other

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Ink additives market is growing at a CAGR of 7% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe. High e-commerce across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

The market is dominated by water-basedOffset Inks, which account for about 55% of the total share and growing at a CAGR of 5%. Solvent based type ofOffset Inks account for about one third of the market share.

Stringent government regulations related to environment pollution and pacts among various countries regarding reduction of environmental emissions is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The global Ink market stands at around USD 19.50 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach 26 billion by the year 2026. This hints that the growth prospects forOffset Inks market are phenomenal.

