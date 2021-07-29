Building & Construction Chemicals Market: Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2026

The global Building & Construction Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 76.00 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Building and construction chemicals belong to the class of specialty chemicals that are used in the construction sector. In construction projects, be it residential, commercial, or industrial, building and construction chemicals are used at various stages of construction to provide high durability, longevity and environmental sustainability to the constructed structure.

The market growth is growth primarily stimulated by rising construction activities in both new construction and repairs & rehabilitation activities. Various newly developed building and construction chemical products give superior performance and outcomes. Therefore, there is a swing in demand towards chemicals providing improved value addition in construction activities with products, like specialty cement additives, silicon caulks, polymer-based grouts and mortars among others.

Concrete and mortar admixtures are estimated to have the highest growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period. Concrete admixtures find application across commercial and residential buildings as well as infrastructures, such as bridges, roads, flyovers, etc. The segment for concrete and mortar admixture contributed to a significant share of the market size of the building and construction chemicals market and will witness a significant growth owing to its contribution to cement quality.

Key participants include BASF SE, SIKA AG, W.R. Grace & Company, The DOW Chemical Company, RPM International Inc., SOPREMA Group, Asian Mortar, Dayton Superior Corporation, Dahsin waterproofing Co. Ltd., Bostik SA, Pidilite Industries, Arkema SA, Fosroc International Ltd., Ashland Inc., and Mapei SPA among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global building & construction chemicals market on the basis of type, application, end-user and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Adhesives Hot-Melt Adhesives Reactive Adhesives Water-Borne Adhesives Solvent-Borne Adhesives Others

Flame Retardants Inorganic Compounds Hydroxides Brominated Chlorinated Nitrogen Based Phosphorous Based

Protective Coatings Exterior and Interior Paints Corrosion Resistant Coatings Abrasion Resistant Coatings Chemical Resistant Coatings Primer

Concrete & Mortar Admixture Plasticizers Super plasticizers Accelerating Agents Air Entraining agents Retarding Agents Others

Water Proofing Chemicals Sealants Synthetic Rubber Bitumen

Mold Release Agents & Curing Compounds Mold Release Agents Curing Compounds Resin Based Curing Agents

Grouts & Grout Admixture Cementitious Grout Grouting Admixture Epoxy Grouts Anchor Grouts

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

New Construction

Repairs

