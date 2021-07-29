Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Size, Growth 2026

The global automotive refinish coatings market is expected to reach USD 11.34 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle and buying behavior of people, and the demand for luxury vehicles from the segment.

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Size – USD 8.39 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Rise of environment friendly coating technologies.

Automotive refinishing coatings are used by the end-users, to address the growing need for up-to-date maintenance and servicing of vehicles to enhance the look and durability of the vehicles and by protecting them from damages due to harsh temperatures and UV radiation. Developments and innovations in coatings, such as high-tech eco-friendly coating materials having low solvent content is another factor fueling the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is segmented on the basis of resin type into epoxy, alkyd, polyurethane, others.

The market is segmented on the basis of technology into solvent-borne coatings, water-borne coatings, and UV-cured coatings.

Asia Pacific region dominated the industry in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period, at a CAGR of 3.4%.

The Asia Pacific region, mainly Japan, China and India, has expanded its automotive industry due to the high demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, increased congestion and population, which, in turn, has led to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Key participants include PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Williams Company, Axalta Coating systems Ltd., AzkoNobel N.V BASF SE, Convestro AG, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., Esdee Paint Ltd., KCC Corporation, KAPCI Coating Co. Ltd., NOROO Paint & Coatings Co. Ltd, The Lubrizol Corporation, S.Coat Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd., and Berger Paints India Ltd., among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions and partnerships to hold on going trails and come up with new developments in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global automotive refinish coatings Market on the basis of resin type, product, technology, substrate, application, and region:

Resin type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Epoxy

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Others

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Primer

Basecoat

Clearcoat

Activator

Filler

Putty

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Solvent-borne Coatings

Water-borne Coatings

UV-cured Coatings

Substrate Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Other

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Commercial vehicles Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Passenger vehicles Compact Executive Luxury

Two-wheeler

