Bottled Water Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2027

The global Bottled Water Market is expected to be valued at USD 506.55 billion by 2028 from USD 218.24 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 11.4% through the forecast period. The exponential expansion of the market can be accredited to the augmenting consciousness about the advantages of bottled water for health, availability of different flavors, and convenience of use. Bottled water can either be carbonated or not and is available in plastic and glass packaging. The increasing apprehension about the nutritional benefits conferred by bottled water has propelled its use among the younger generation, in turn, driving the market growth.

The escalating inclination towards the bottled water has also led to numerous restaurants offering packaged water to cater to the growing consumer demand. Furthermore, the stringent regulatory policies laid down by the FDA for bottled water have increased the confidence of consumers on such products. The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic also acted as a market growth factor as the demand for bottled water saw a massive surge in the initial phase of the pandemic with widespread lockdowns, increasing consciousness about health, and stockpiling attitude among the consumers.

The research report on the Global Bottled Water Market further provides an extensive analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the market. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Bottled Water market. The report is equipped with the latest global scenario on account of the COVID-19 crisis. The economic landscape of the global market has been impacted by the pandemic. The report further discusses the present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the market.

Key Players:

Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG VOSS WATER, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., FIJI Water Company LLC, Nogfu Spring, Danone S.A., and Rhodius Mineralquellen Und Getranke GmbH & Co KG. Coca-Cola Company, Nestlé, Primo Water Corporation, PepsiCo, Others

Competitive Landscape:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors and their business strategies. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. This offers a competitive edge to the reader to understand the dynamics of the competitive landscape. The report further provides coverage of strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships, among others undertaken by the top players of the industry. The report also provides strategic recommendations to new and emerging players to help them formulate better entry and investment strategies.

Furthermore, the market is segmented on the basis of types and applications, along with projections about the key segments anticipated to dominate the industry in the coming years.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Purified

Sparkling

Still

Mineral

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Plain

Flavored

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Off-trade

On-trade

Regional Coverage:

For a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape, a thorough regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is offered in the report. It studies the market size, market share, revenue contribution, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, and the operations of the key players located in those regions. Furthermore, the report also covers a country-wise analysis of the industry.

Industry Trends:

The report offers an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends in the Bottled Water market. It offers insights into the trends and their impact on the growth of the industry. Market trends relating to technological developments, product advancements, competitive landscape, and regulatory framework, among others, are covered in the report.

Market Scenario, Size, and Forecast:

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion till 2027.

