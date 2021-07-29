Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The growing incidence for Rheumatoid Arthritis and growing awareness among people are driving the market.

Market Size – USD 24.94 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends – Increase in geriatric population.

The global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market is forecast to reach USD 36.11 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rheumatoid arthritis is an inflammatory disease that affects the joints. The condition worsens over time unless the inflammation is slowed or stopped. The disease rarely goes into remission without treatment.

Arthritis medications play a crucial role in controlling the symptoms and progression of rheumatoid arthritis. Start of treatment soon after diagnosis is most effective, and the best medical care combines rheumatoid arthritis medications and other approaches. Statistics show that out of every 100,000 people, 41 are diagnosed with RA every year. Women are about 2-3 times more likely to get RA than men. Hormones in both genders may play a role in either preventing or triggering it.

Biologic agents that are used to treat RA need to be injected, and these Drugs are very effective in nature. They not only relieve symptoms but also halt any damage to joints, as they generally provide quick relief. One of the drawback of biologic agents are cost. Patients spend thousands of dollars a month using biologics. Another side effect include suppression of the immune system, enhancing the possibility of infections.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Amgen Inc., Celgene Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Merck & Co. Inc., among others.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs industry, the market is segmented into:

Product type:

Drugs Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Corticosteroids

Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Analgesics

Other Drugs Classes

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



