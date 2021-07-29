Surgical Boom Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The increasing number of surgeries and rising number of hybrid operating rooms are driving the market for surgical boom.

Market Size – USD 236.5 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – Rapid adoption of robot-assisted surgeries.

The global Surgical Boom Market is forecast to reach USD 350.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Surgical booms provide support for other equipment throughout the Operating Room (OR). It is designed to comfortably centralize all utility services and surgical support equipment for OR staff.

The factors driving the surgical booms market are the rising inclination towards the operating room integration and minimally invasive surgery. One of the latest trends in the surgical booms market is an increased number of ambulatory surgical centers, the growing requirement of the approvals by the regulatory bodies for the operating room equipment, and the increasing popularity of the hybrid operating rooms.

The emergence of robotic surgery has led to more than 350,000 procedures being performed in the United States every year, which provides lucrative growth opportunity for the surgical boom manufacturers. A robotic surgical suite will benefit from surgical boom the most as it can integrate devices and equipment of carts. Most new and remodeled operating rooms are moving towards surgical booms. These booms are anticipated to be in the ORs for almost two decades, but the devices they support may cycle out after every five years. So the booms need to be versatile to accommodate changing devices and technology.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2431

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Amico, Stryker Corporation, Skytron, Maquet Holdings, C V Medical, Steris Corporation, Trumpf Medical, Palakkad Surgical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Getinge AB, and Pratibha Medinox, among others.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Surgical Boom Market segmentation by type:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Equipment Boom

Utility Boom

Anesthesia Boom

Custom Boom

Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Roof-Mounted

Floor Mounted

Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Free Standing

Mobile

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2431

The report focuses on evaluation of the Surgical Boom market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Surgical Boom market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/surgical-boom-market

Key Advantages of the Surgical Boom Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Surgical Boom market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2431

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the requirement of the clients. For further query or information regarding this report, please get in touch with us and team will ensure your doubts are cleared.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Micro-Coaxial Cable Market Size

Jojoba oil Market Share

Stevia Market Trends

MicroRNA (miRNA) Market Growth

Gene Expression Market Forecast