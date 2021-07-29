Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The increase in the prevalence of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases and rising awareness regarding the transcranial magnetic stimulators are driving the market.

The global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market is forecast to reach USD 1.82 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Transcranial magnetic stimulation is a non-invasive surgery widely used for the treatment of the brain and neurological diseases. It uses a magnetic field to stimulate nerve cells in the brain and reduce chronic pain.

The demand for the transcranial magnetic stimulator has increased owing to the rising prevalence of neurological diseases. Increase in awareness regarding health, growing population, and changing lifestyle has further driven the market for transcranial magnetic stimulation. Neurological and mental disorders are becoming quite common across the globe, owing to the increased life expectancy and rapidly changing lifestyle.

There are several medical factors influencing the growth of the transcranial magnetic stimulator market directly. Neurological disorders are the leading cause of disability and death across the globe currently. Increase in the patient suffering from Alzheimer’s, Multiple Sclerosis, Cerebrovascular, Parkinson’s, and Epilepsy, provide ample growth opportunities for the market.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Brainsway, eNeura, MagVenture, Neurosoft, Dr. Langer Medical, MAG & More, Remed, Nexstim, Yiruide, and Neuronetics Inc., among others.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators industry, the market is segmented into:

Product type:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (dTMS)

Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator

Applications:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Alzheimer’s Disease

Parkinson’s Disease

Depression Disease

Epilepsy Disease

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators industry

Analysis of the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

