Outstanding Members Interview. The Group Talk About Their Music

If I said to you, do you recognize the names Loot, Bmg, N-Doe, Redd Dogg, Mooskie 200, Lil 40 Krugerman, Baby Goat, Savage Lyfe, Chuck A Luck, Lil Fame, Drillz Millz, some of you would say yes, but a lot of people would say no. Now, If I said do you recognize the name Outstanding Members, then most of you would say yes.

Although Loot, Bmg, N-Doe, Redd Dogg, Mooskie 200, Lil 40 Krugerman, Baby Goat, Savage Lyfe, Chuck A Luck, Lil Fame, Drillz Millz have gained recognition in their own right, as Outstanding Members, Chicago’s longest serving rap groups they are setting the world alight.

So, why are Outstanding Members getting so much exposure around the world. The simple answer is the talent. When you put so much talent in one room, it is no wonder you are going to get some musical genius.

Outstanding Members who are under Outstanding Members Entertainment have one mission, and that is to change the Rap and Hip-Hop world forever. Their music is not just the run of the hill music, there music is designed to empower people.

The group have become one of the most exciting of recent years, so we decided to sit down with Outstanding Members and learn more about them, this is what they had to say

Please name all the members of the group – Loot, Bmg, N-Doe, Redd Dogg, Mooskie 200, Lil 40 Krugerman, Baby Goat, Savage Lyfe, Chuck A Luck, Lil Fame, Drillz Millz. How was the group formed – in 2006 loot & Bmg formed OSM How would you describe your music – Reality Rap, Hip hop, Street, Drill, Real Rap Talk Who writes the tracks – Each Member Produce/Rap/Engineer, so It All Depends on who made the beat but every mc writes their own lyrics? How did everyone meet – OSM is a family, I Met Bmg 1st Then I Met N-Doe which is his cousin, I already knew Redd Dogg From the neighbourhood before he became OSM, Mooskie is my son, Lil Fame is Tasha one of the managers thats work for the label nephew, drillz Millz from the neighbourhood, Lil 40 Krugerman & Baby Goat got bought to me by Dallas Maine a 20 Year friend of mines and Savage Lyfe Is Bmg Nephew so we all family. What message are you looking to send out – Believe You Can achieve, Live your dreams What music do you have coming out – Just dropped the pandemic mix tape, Lil 40 Krugerman got a single dropping E.S.G.C. (East Side Golden Child), Lil Fame got a single Scars, Baby Goat got a single ChiLanta, Mooskie 200 GOT A SINGLE Lake Shore Drive, Drillz Millz got a single coming out Called some Type of Way, all dropping every Friday once the 1st song is released with a music video. If you could, who would you like to share the stage with-Drake, Future, Lil wayne, Eminem, Gucci Mane

Outstanding Members have made the Pandemic Mixtape free to download or listeners can name their own price. The group wants fans to hear its collection of old-school and new-school rap and providing the Pandemic Mixtape for free enables that to happen. Outstanding Members’ music can be found on Spotify to stream.

To listen to the Pandemic Mixtape, please visit Sound Cloud. For more information about Outstanding Members, please visit the group’s official website.