3D Printing Filament Industry 2020 by Segment Forecasts 2027 | BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH, Arkema S.A., etc.

Market Size – USD 2.17 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 26.8%, Market Trends-Emergence of countless new opportunities for increasing material production

The 3D Printing Filament Industry is expected to reach USD USD 14.49 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. One of the main element for the thermoplastic feedstock for fused deposition modeling 3D printers is the 3D printing filament. It encourages manufacturers to develop multi-property materials for 3D printing filament by extruding, heating, and cooling materials such as metals, plastics, or ceramics to convert nurdles into the finished product. The increasing adoption of 3D printing technology has facilitated the use of advanced filament material for printing. For example, Stratasys, Ltd. launched Antero 800NA in 2018, a PEKK-based material used in the FDM process. This product focuses mainly on the aerospace parts and high-performance vehicle enterprises. This product improves the 3D materials product portfolio of Stratasys in commercial purposes.

The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing demand from the aerospace and defense and medical industries and government investment

The market in the North America region accounts for the largest share of 31.3% of the market in 2018. The presence of large organized players in this region contributes to the large share. These organizations are stimulating their attempts to be in line with market trends. Metal powder producers and suppliers are spending in capacity developments to match the growing demand from their end-users.

To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1717

Key Players Profiled in the Report Include:

BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH,

Arkema S.A.,

Höganäs AB,

D Systems Corporation,

The Exone Company,

Royal Dsm N.V.,

Stratasys, Ltd.,

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems,

Sandvik AB,

Materialise NV,

Evonik Industries AG,

Dowdupont Inc.,

Oxford Performance Materials.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1717

The 3D Printing Filament market Share is segmented on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the 3D Printing Filament market operations and covers:

By Product Type:

Plastic

Metal

Ceramic

By Application:

Manufacturing

Prototyping

Others

Regional Perspective:

The global 3D Printing Filament market Size has been categorized into several significant regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This section of the report analyzes the presence of the global 3D Printing Filament market across the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements of each regional segment.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/3d-printing-filament-market

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | Facebook

Read More Related Reports:

Oilfield Chemicals Market Revenue

Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market Sales

EMI Shielding Market Suppliers

Heat Stabilizers Market Share

Chitosan Market Segmentation

Lubricating Oil Additives MarketGrowth

Glutamine (Gln) Market Top Companies

Butyl Rubber Market Revenue

Ferrous Slag Market Sales

Lithium Iodide Market Suppliers