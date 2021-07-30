MEG Market Size Worth USD 36.98 Billion by 2026 With CAGR of 4.7% | Reports and Data

Factors contributing to the growing CAGR include, usage of monoethylene glycol in producing polymer fabrics and PET resins, especially in evolving economies, worldwide

Market Size – USD 25.62 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced technological developments

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global MEG Market was valued at USD 25.62 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 36.98 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7%. Monoethylene glycol is primarily used in the manufacturing of PET and polyester resins. Monoethylene glycol is produced from ethylene via ethylene oxide, which is hydrated through thermal or catalytic process. Monoethylene glycol (MEG) is a colorless, odorless, syrupy liquid with sweet taste. Mono-ethylene Glycol (MEG) can be used for applications that require chemical intermediates for resins, solvent couplers, freezing point depression, solvents, humectants and chemical intermediates. The increasing use of monoethylene glycol in polyester fiber and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) industries is propelling the growth of the global monoethylene glycol market. The product is a significant raw material for industrial of resins, deicing fluids, heat transfer fluids, automotive antifreeze and coolants, water-based adhesives, latex paints and asphalt emulsions, electrolytic capacitors, textile fibers, paper, and leather. It can also be used as a coolant material, anti-corrosion agent, dewatering agent, anti-freeze, aircraft anti-icer and deicers, and chemical intermediate.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Polyester fabrics are extensively used in apparels, home furnishings, yarns & ropes and other industrial applications including conveyer belts and insulating tapes which are likely to drive the demand for MEG over the forecast period.

The production of Polyester fibers in the past years has been increasing. This increasing trend will also be observed during the forecast period. Roughly, 0.345 Kg of MEG is used to make 1 Kg of Polyester

The growing demand for monoethylene glycol in the production of polyester fiber is the major factor influencing the market growth. Interpreting to the technology, naphtha-based segment recorded the highest share in the market of approximately 47.1%

New Catalytic process utilizes 20% less steam and 30% less water than the traditional thermal conversion process, which reduces the carbon dioxide emission per ton of MEG produced

North America witnessed a stable growth in the market over the past few years and will continue to do so during the forecast period whereas

Competitive Landscape:

The following are the key industry participants:

LyondellBasell,

The Dow Chemical Company,

ME Global, SABIC,

ExxonMobil Corporation,

Formosa Plastic Group,

AkzoNobel and Honam Petrochemical Corporation

MEG Market Segmentation based on Technology:

Naphtha-Based

Coal-And Natural Gas-Based

Bio-Based MEG Production

Technology Providers

MEG Market Segmentation based on Applications:

Fiber

PET

Film

Antifreeze & Coolant

Others

The following are the leading regions of the global MEG market:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

