Compressor Oil Industry Sales,Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2026

Increasing application of compressors, and hence, compressor oil in the manufacturing sector is estimated to stimulate market demand.

The global Compressor Oil Industry is expected to reach USD 14.74 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Compressor Oil is a kind of lubricant that provides a long service life in most compressor applications. The thermal stability and oxidation resistance of this oil aids in maintaining cleaner compressors, thus permitting more extended running periods between scheduled maintenance and oil changes.

Market Size – USD 10.02 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.9%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for bio-based products

The increasing application of compressors, and hence, compressor oil in the manufacturing sector is estimated to stimulate market demand in the forecast period. The rapid growth of industrialization and positive economic trends across the globe, especially in the Asia Pacific region will escalate the manufacturing activities in the upcoming years. Currently, China leads the global manufacturing output owing to supportive government policies, foreign investments and easy availability of cheap labor.

Key Manufacturers of the Compressor Oil Industry Studied in the Report are:

Royal Dutch Shell PLC,

ExxonMobil PLC,

British Petroleum PLC,

Chevron Corporation,

BASF SE,

Sasol Limited,

Croda International PLC,

The Dow Chemical Co.,

Total SA,

and Sinopec Corp.,

among others.

Compressor Oil Industry Segmentation based on Product Types:

Positive Displacement Type Reciprocating Type Rotary Screw Type Others

Roto-Dynamic Type Radial Flow Type Axial Flow Type



Compressor Oil Industry Segmentation based on Base Oil Type:

Synthetic Oil

Mineral Oil

Bio-Based Oil

Regional Analysis of the Compressor Oil Industry Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Compressor Oil Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Compressor Oil Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing application in the manufacturing sector

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for high quality compressor oil

4.2.2.3. Growing need for cost optimization

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for bio-based products

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Rise in the price of synthetic oils

4.2.3.2. Availability of oil-free compressors

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

The report also covers a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a better understanding of the growth curve of the key competitors of the market. It also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to ascertain the stakeholders and investors gain maximum returns on their investments. In conclusion, the global Compressor Oil report is a qualitative and quantitative research document that offers vital insights into the Compressor Oil market that help businesses and investors gain a competitive edge over the other competitors.

