TWP Market 2020 has Huge Growth in Industry | Amcor, Reynolds Group Holdings, etc.

The rising demand for packaged food and increase in customer-friendly and lightweight packaging are driving the growth of the market.

Market Size – USD 43.07 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends – Rapid urbanization and increase in disposable income.

The global TWP Market is forecast to reach USD 61.32 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. TWP solution helps protect goods from physical damage and contamination during freight. Rising demand for pre-packaged food is driving the market for TWP. TWP technology is used mainly to protect goods from contamination from an external source. It also protects the content from physical damage as well.

Products such as tubs, cups, trays, plastic jars, and clamshells offer protection and convenience for the product, which adds on to consumer appeal, simultaneously reducing carbon footprint. Increase in demand for TWP products in the food and beverage industry is also propelling the market demand. Growing urban population, increase in disposable income, and change in lifestyle are boosting the market. The need for packaged food has augmented among the consumers, owing to their lightweight feature, cost-effective, and customer-friendly packaging.

Key Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Amcor,

Reynolds Group Holdings,

Berry Global Group,

RPC Group PLC,

Silgan Holdings,

Paccor GmbH,

Ilip SRL,

Mold-Tek Packaging,

Greiner Packaging International,

and Double H Plastics,

among others.

TWP Market segmentation by Types:

Tubs

Trays

Cups

Jars

Clamshells

Pots

Lids

TWP Market segmentation by Application:

Food

Beverage

Others

Regional Perspective:

The global TWP market Size has been categorized into several significant regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This section of the report analyzes the presence of the global TWP market across the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements of each regional segment.

Key Features of the TWP Market Report:

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Extensive study of key segments and sub-segments of the TWP market

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome entry-level barriers in the TWP market over the forecast period

