Plastic Pigments Industry Sales,Analysis,Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2027

Market Size – USD 9.87 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Rapid industrialization in developing countries.

The Global Plastic Pigments Industry size is forecast to reach USD 16.82 billion from USD 9.87 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 6.8% through 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market growth is driven by the growing demand for high-performance pigments, the increasing significance of aesthetics in packaging, along with rapid industrialization in emerging economies.

The plastic pigments do not only add color but also are vital for enhancing the functionality of products. For instance, carbon black is used as a plastic colorant in automobile bumpers and containers to improve weather resistance. Similarly, the white plastic pigment is used in the back sheets of solar cells for enhancing power generation efficiency by optimally reflecting light inside.

The growing product demand from the paints & coatings industry will favor industry growth. Plastic pigments are primarily used in paints & coatings to improve the color aesthetics and visuals of the products. Plastic pigments exhibit superior attributes that are quite effective in the automobile sector as well. Utilization of these pigments in automotive reduces opacity, brings out brilliant luster, enhances reflection, orientation, overall appearance, along with supplementing durability of the exterior and interior parts of automobiles. The expansion of the automobile sector, majorly in the developing economies, will boost plastic pigments industry share.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides readers with an exhaustive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various Plastic Pigments Industry regions. It gathers significant data to predict the revenue share of each regional segment over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report includes a comprehensive study of the year-on-year growth rate of these regions. The leading key regions encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Under this section of the report, the leading companies and the company profiles have been detailed. The report’s competitive outlook comprises the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market players for optimal business expansion. The future financial outlook of these players has also been thoroughly assessed by leveraging avant-garde analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. A detailed supply and value chain analyses have also been entailed in the report.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report:

BASF SE,

Dic Corporation,

Clariant, Cabot Corporation,

Tronox,

Ferro Corporation,

Heubach,

Eckart GmbH,

Dominion Color Corporation,

and Sudarshan Chemical Industries,

among others.

By Product Type:

Organic Plastics Pigments Polycyclic Azo (Mono- and Di-) Metal Complexes

Inorganic Plastic Pigments Titanium Dioxide Carbon Black Others



By Application:

Construction

Automotive

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Plastic Pigments Industry Report Highlights:



Production Analysis: The report offers production analysis of the global Plastic Pigments Industry, with respect to the key regional segments, product types, and application gamut. Moreover, price analysis of the leading companies involved in this sector is also covered in the report.

Supply and Value Chain Analysis: The global Plastic Pigments Industry report offers a detailed examination of the global supply and value chains, which have been drastically affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales & Revenue Analysis: The report involves an in-depth study of the sales volume and revenue estimations of the market, with respect to the key regional segments.

Competitor Landscape: This section of the report is focused on the inspection of the emerging and dominant players of the global market, along with a summary of their company profiles, product portfolios, production capacities, and price, cost, and revenue analyses.

