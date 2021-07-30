RTP Market Competition Analysis Report 2026 | Menasha Corporation, Brambles, etc.

Market Size – USD 37.00 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends –The rising focus on reusing materials

The global RTP Market is forecast to reach USD 59.24 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Integration of various market factors is supporting the growth of the market. The expansion of transportation & logistics industry and packaging sector has played a pivotal role in increasing the demand for this type of packaging. The underlying reason being, in these industries, the effective disperse of the packaged goods, without it being damaged is essential. The market is also benefited by the expansion of the e-commerce sector across different parts of the globe. For the operation of this sector, protection of the packaged good from being tampered or damaged is crucial, which increases the relevance of this packaging in the industry.

Optimization of pack size, the increasing focus on reusing materials, expansion of different end-user industries and associated increasing demand for RTP have resulted in boosting the RTP market.

In addition to that, the availability of this type of packaging in different materials for varying handling and transportation purposes acts as a major attraction for end-user industries. Usually, this packaging is foldable in nature that helps in minimizing return shipments costs. The packaging also has the scope of customizing inner packaging for reaffirming protection of the packaged goods.

In context of region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising application of packaging in expanding end-user industries like healthcare sector, food & beverages industry, and rising demand for partial sustainable packaging are some of the factors spurring the growth of the market in this region.

The RTP market report begins with basic definitions, product descriptions, competitive landscape, market players, market segmentation, and regional bifurcation of the RTP market. The report further talks about the market scenario with regard to market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth prospects. The report also talks about the market segmentation and offers insights into the segment showing promising growth over the forecast period.

Top Leaders Operating in the Market are:

Menasha Corporation,

Brambles,

Schoeller Allibert,

Myers Industries,

DS Smith,

Rehrig Pacific Company,

Nefab Group,

IPL Plastics,

Vetropack Holding,

Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA.

RTP Market Segmentation:

Based on Product Type:

Crates

Pallets

Dunnage

Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC)

Bottles

Drums & Barrels

Others

Based on End-User:

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Durables

Others

The report talks about the key competitors with regard to their market size, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, profit margins, revenue generation, regional spread, and research and development activities. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, corporate deals, and licensing agreements, and more. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and regional spread.

The regional analysis offers a complete overview of the regional spread of the market along with production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, revenue contribution, trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key market trends influencing the growth of the RTP market?

Who are the prominent players of the RTP market?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the RTP market?

What are the key growth driving and restraining of the RTP market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players of the RTP market?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

