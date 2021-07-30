UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products Market to depict appreciable growth prospects over 2020-2026

The global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products market is forecast to reach USD 7.90 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. UV curable resins help in curing radiation of materials such as inks, coatings, and adhesives among others. These resins are free from organic solvent and include a variety of additives such as pigments, antioxidants, plasticizers, and stabilizers.

UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products Market Size – USD 3.89 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 9.1%, Market Trends – Advancement in technology and high demand from the APAC region.

The use of UV curable resins & formulated products has risen over the past couple of decades. UV induced cure has several benefits such as less energy consumption and equipment space, less emission, reduced waste, low-temperature treatment, and higher productivity.

Get Free Sample Of This Report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1829

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products market on the basis of composition, chemistry, application, and region:

Composition Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Oligomers

Monomers

Photoinitiators

Additives

Chemistry Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Non-Acrylates & Oligoamines

Acrylate Oligomers

Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Coatings

Overprint Varnishes

Printing Inks

Adhesives

3D Printing

Others

Avail Discount On This Report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1829

Further key findings from the report suggest

Oligomers held a market share of 29.8% in the year 2018. Oligomers such as acrylates are used for overprint varnish, in ink application and wood coating. Some of the common types of Oligomers are Epoxy Acrylate, Aliphatic urethane acrylate, Aromatic urethane acrylate, polyester acrylate, and Acrylic acrylate.

Aliphatic urethane acrylate and Aromatic urethane acrylate type of oligomers increases toughness, flexibility, multifunctional reactivity, chemical resistance, hardness, and also reduces cost.

Coatings are one of the most common applications of UV curable resins and formulated products. It is forecasted to hold a market share of 26.1% in the year 2026. The trend of “go green” adopted by many governments across the globe are increasing the use of it in various industries.

North America is forecasted to hold a market share of 31.9% in the year 2026. North America is a developed region and established end-user industries such as logistics, constructions, and electronics are boosting the market.

Key participants Arkema SA, BASF SE, Toagosei Co. Ltd., IGM Resins B.V., Covestro AG, Nippon Gohsei, Alberdingk Boley GmbH, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Lambson Limited, and Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd, among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/uv-curable-resins-and-formulated-products-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: http://google.vu/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read Our Innovative Blogs @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs

Read Similar Reports :

Polymer Foam Market

Silicone Market

Emulsion Adhesives Market

Low Profile Additives Market

Calcium Propionate Market

Laminating Adhesives Market

Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market