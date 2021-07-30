Geomembrane Market Set To See Strong Growth by 2026

The Geomembrane Market is forecasted to grow from USD 2.06 billion in 2018 to USD 4.45 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the growing usage of geomembranes in waste management applications and a strict regulatory framework for environmental protection in several applications such as oil & gas, agriculture, concrete protection and industrial applications.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for North America is expected to reach USD 1.16 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. North America has the highest value and volume in the market owing to the increase in environmental pollution and formulation of environmental policies by regulatory agencies.

The main players involved in this industry are GSE Environmental LLC (US), Agru America Inc. (US), Solmax International Inc. (Canada), Nilex Inc. (Canada), Carthage Mills (US), NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Officine Maccaferri S.p.A. (Italy), Geofabrics Australasia Private Limited (Australia), Carlisle Syntec Systems (US), Huifeng Geosynthetics (China), Raven Engineered Films (US), and others.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of raw material, technology, application and regional analysis.

Raw Material (Million Square Meter) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Technology (Million Square Meter) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Extrusion

Calendaring

Others

Application (Million Square Meter) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Waste management

Mining

Water management

Tunnels & Civil Construction

