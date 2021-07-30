Release Agents Market – What are the main factors that contributing towards industry growth?

The Release Agents Market is forecasted to grow from USD 964.5 Million in 2018 to USD 1.40 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increase in demand for baked-food products globally.

Release Agents Market Size – USD 964.5 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for release agents in the bakery and pastry industries.

Consumer acceptance of baked food items has fuelled demand for the market in bakery and confectionery, resulting in an increased demand for release agents. The increasing use of release agents in the confectionery and bakery industry due to the issue of products being stuck on the equipment has led the manufacturers to look to the use of release agent to prevent the stickiness problem, thus fuelling the demand for release agents on the global market.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis.

Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Solid

Liquid

Water-Based Release Agents

Ingredient Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Vegetable oils

Emulsifiers

Wax & wax esters

Antioxidants

Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Bakery Breads Cakes & Pastries Cookies & Biscuits

Confectionery Products

Processed Meat

Developing countries like India, China, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Indonesia are likely to contribute more to the market for release agents in the coming years due to the changing consumer lifestyle in terms of food habits backed by high purchasing power.

The rising price of raw materials for release agents such as vegetable oil is a major factor inhibiting the growth of the global market for release agents.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on type, the market for liquid segment is expected to hold the largest market at USD 615.5 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. In addition to processed meat and convenience food, the use of liquid release agents for bakery and confectionery applications is constantly growing. Many specific liquid release agents have been introduced that are available in spray boxes to allow ease of use.

The market for bakery segment held the largest share in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 634.4 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for baked goods. Baked products are classified into three broad segments: bread, biscuits and cakes; high demand is witnessed, mainly because of their low price, ease of production and increased popularity (due to their taste, nutritional value, varieties and ease of availability), making them a vital part of several meals.

The market for vegetable oils is expected to reach USD 447.6 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Recently, demand for non-hydrogenated vegetable oils has risen as it helps to increase the final product’s shelf-life.

The market for Europe held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 447.6 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Because of the high demand for baked goods, the presence of key players in these regions and awareness of the benefits of using release agents has increased. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to increased awareness and increased production of processed food.

The major players in the market are Avatar Corporation (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), AAK AB (Sweden), Cargill (US), Dowdupont (US), Par-Way Tryson Company (US), Associated British Foods PLC (UK), Mallet & Company, Inc. (US), IFC Solutions, Inc. (US) and Lecico GmbH (Germany).

