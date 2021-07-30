Automotive Lubricants Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2026

The global Automotive Lubricants Market is expected to reach USD 107.22 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Over the past few months, the oil price rally has rewarded those taking part in output cuts and has also discharged a new wave of growth from the United States. The oil markets now look adequately supplied through 2020 coupled with gains from Brazil, Canada, and Norway. A solid increase in oil demand is expected aiding to strong world economy growth in the next five years. According to the International Monetary Fund, in the next five years the global economic growth is expected to set at 3.9%. Strong economies will use more oil and it is anticipated that the demand will grow at an average annual rate of more than 1.2 mb/d during the forecasted period. Petrochemicals are the fastest growing source of global oil demand precisely in United States and China. The shale revolution in United States has unleashed major source of cheap domestic feedstock. One of the key advantages of the global economic growth is that it is lifting more people into the middle class in developing countries and higher incomes mean sharply increasing the demand for consumer goods and services.

Market Size – USD 71.65 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.65%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for Automotive Lubricants Market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Automotive Lubricants Market on the basis Base Oil, Vehicle Type, Applications, and Region:

Base Oil (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Mineral Oil

Synthetic

Semisynthetic

Bio-Based Lubricants

Vehicle Type (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others

Applications (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Brake Fluids

Transmission Fluids

Coolants

Greases

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for Engine Oil segment is projected to grow significantly and owing to the increase in consumption of engine oil. Countries like India accounts in excess of 2.5 billion liters of annual engine oil consumption including the aftermarket and is growing at 2-2.5% per anum.

The passenger car segment will grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecasted period owing to the increase in the disposable income of the people and steady global economic growth.

Key participants include ExxonMobil Corporation(U.S.A), Chevron Corporation (U.S.A), Fuchs Lubricants Co. (U.S.A), ConocoPhillips Corporation (U.S.A), LUKOIL Oil Company (Russia), IDEMITSU Kosan Co. Ltd. (Japan), Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherlands), Total S.A. (France) and Valvoline (U.S.A)., Castrol (U.K.)

