Roof Coatings Market Experience important Growth during the Forecast Period 2020-2027

The Global Roof Coating Market size is forecast to reach USD 2.03 billion from USD 1.62 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 2.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the evolving construction sector and rise in several residential & commercial construction projects, primarily across the developing economies.

Roof coatings are specifically designed for the protection of roof assemblies in construction in order to augment the life-span of roofs. These coatings are thicker than paints and are formulated to protect roofs from the harsh environmental or weathering effect, such as wind, rain, UV rays, and others.

In roof coatings, resins are mixed, which transforms into an elastomeric and durable film when applied to walls. This offers a unique waterproofing property that enables these coating to cover all the membrane seams and cracks. Some of the commonly used roof coatings in buildings are polyurethane coatings, acrylic coatings, silicone coatings, and asphalt coatings, among others.

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Roof Coatings Market on the basis of resin type, roof type, technology, substrate, application, and region:

Resin type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Elastomeric

Bituminous

Acrylic

Epoxy

Silicone

Others

Roof Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Flat

Low-sloped

Steep-sloped

Others

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

Substrate Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Metal

Asphalt

Membrane

Concrete

Plastic

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of resin types, the bituminous segment accounted for 22% of the roof coating market share in 2019 and is estimated to witness major growth through 2027 due to beneficial product attributes such as high durability, resistance from harsh chemicals, UV light rays, rust, and water, and cost-effectiveness.

The elastomeric resins segment is expected to exhibit a growth rate of 3.9% over the projected timeframe. Elastomeric resins are witnessing high demand as it provides the roofs with a seamless solid seal, to keep it leakproof.

Based on roof type, the steep-sloped roof segment is estimated to showcase a growth rate of 4.1% over the forecast period due to the exponential growth of population and an associated rise in residential construction activities.

Key players contributing to the global roof coatings market share are Sherwin-Williams, Valspar Corporation, PPG Industries, AkzoNobel NV, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., RPM International Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Fletcher Insulation, BASF SE, Hempel A/S, Owens Corning, GAF, Heritage Roofing, and Lloyd Insulations, among others.

In May 2020, Nouryon, a global specialty chemicals leader, launched a new elastomeric cool roofing coating solution that offers light reflection and self-cleaning properties. The solution also has the potential to enhance energy-saving in buildings due to the cooling effect.

Table Of Contents :

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Roof Coating Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Roof Coating Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing construction activities across the globe

4.2.2.2. Demand for environmental friendly roof coatings

4.2.2.3. Rising population and changing lifestyles

4.2.2.4. Increasing disposable incomes

4.2.2.5. Increasing investments in smart cities

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

