Splicing Tapes Market: Segmented by Applications and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2026

The splicing tapes market is expected to reach USD 661.7 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global splicing tapes market is principally driven by the growing demand from the paper & printing sector. Paper & printing and packaging industries are growing at a rapid pace, due to the rise in population and digitization across the globe.

Splicing tapes are utilized in tabbing and holding of lithium-ion batteries. They are used in various electronics items for color coding in the electronics industry. The growing demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to encourage the splicing tapes market during the forecast period.

Splicing Tapes Market Size – USD 532.6 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 2.7%, Market Trends-Emergence of packaging industry for newer application

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Splicing Tapes Market is estimated to reach USD 661.7 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

Digitalization method has pushed the market of online shopping, which has developed a trend for packaging and labeling.

Increasing demand for splicing tapes in the paper & printing and packaging industries is because of the expansion in population and digitalization in various parts of the globe.

The acrylic resin accounts for the largest share of 37.7% of the market in 2018.

The trend of Acrylic resin type is expanding owing to technological innovations in the automobile industries and electronics industries. Adhesive technology maturity is also leading to replacing functional technologies for bonding and increasing applications for specialty tapes in binding and adhering.

Oji Holdings Corporation built a new plant in Vietnam in March 2018 and expanded the production capacity at two of its existing box plants in Malaysia to satisfy the increasing demand for corrugated containers.

The Key players in the Splicing Tapes Market include 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Scapa Group Plc, Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Tesa SE, Shurtape Technologies, Llc, Orafol Europe Gmbh, and Adhesive Research, Inc.ECHOtape.

The market in North America is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. The market is characterized by innovative product development and growing use of splicing tapes in the packaging sector in the region.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Resin, Material, End User, and region:

Resin Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Paper/Tissue

Pet/Polyester

Non-Woven

End User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Paper & Printing

Electronics

Packaging

Labeling

Others

