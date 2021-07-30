Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global breast cancer diagnostics market is forecasted to reach USD 8,738.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The breast cancer diagnostics market is observing high growth due to the rising occurrences of breast cancer across the globe. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer occurring in women. There were more than 2 million new cases of breast cancer in 2018. Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands are the countries with the highest rates of occurrences of breast cancer in the year 2018 across the globe. According to Global Health Estimates, WHO 2013, it is projected that more than 508,000 women deceased in 2011 owing to breast cancer. It has been found that around 50% of breast cancer cases and nearly 58% of deaths happen in less developed economies as compared to developed economies. The global survival rates from the disease vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations. Hence, the implementation of breast diagnostics to screen and detect malignant cells in the human breast is driving the growth of the market.

The Breast Cancer Diagnostics market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Breast Cancer Diagnostics market.

Key Players covered in this report are

Myriad Genetics Inc., Hologic Inc., Danaher Corporation, CR Bard Inc., Genomic Health, NanoString Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Koninklijke Philips NV, Devicor Medical Products Inc., and Abbott Laboratories, among others.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are fast evolving. Patients are benefiting from the promise of cell and gene therapies; formerly incurable diseases are on the verge of discovering effective treatments. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning technologies are raising hopes for more imaginative, faster, and less expensive therapy discovery and development. Data-driven projects have the potential to assist manufacturing, the supply chain, and the entire healthcare ecosystem. Consumer attitudes and behaviours are changing in a variety of ways, ranging from increased use of technology and readiness to share data to a desire to use tools to make prescription and treatment decisions. In the next years, such factors will fuel pharma and healthcare market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global breast cancer diagnostics market on the basis of test type, breast cancer type, end-user, and region:

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Imaging

Biopsy

Genomic Test

Blood Test

Others

Breast Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ductal Carcinoma In Situ

Invasive Ductal Carcinoma

Inflammatory Breast Cancer

Metastatic Breast Cancer

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Based on Region market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Points covered in this report are as below:

• The Breast Cancer Diagnostics industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. The feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

• With the tables and figures, the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

• Development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

• The Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Breast Cancer Diagnostics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

