Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The global medical digital imaging systems market is forecasted to reach USD 29.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Advancements in digital imaging technology are expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Digital radiography is substituting the analog aspects of both the mammography and X-ray imaging systems, as they perform faster scanning of the human body while delivering enhanced image quality. Furthermore, substitutes for breast MRIs, including positron emission mammography and breast specific gamma imaging, are innovative technologies that provide choices to patients who are unable to undergo a breast MRI. Also, higher field MRI systems are substituting low field systems owing to the improved image quality, and 3-D and 4-D digital obstetric ultrasounds will carry on to substitute traditional ultrasounds.

The COVID-19 impact:

The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic highlights the significance of an attentive utilization of human and financial resources, which are vital in healthcare. It is important to ascertain the ability of specialized professionals and surgeons to function through the pandemic. A conscious effort is required for minimizing the spread of infection, and a high mortality rate across the globe would be detrimental. All suspected or known COVID-19-positive patients needing medical intervention must be treated as positive and proper diagnosis should be carried out to reduce the spreading of infection. Medical digital imaging systems like x-ray systems, would play a significant role in the identification of lung diseases, which may be owing to COID-19.

The key companies profiled in the report include:

Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical System Corporation, Hitachi, GE Healthcare, Esaote SPA, Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., among others.

Market Overview and Dynamics:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector has been rapidly growing over the last few decades and is expected to register significantly robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Emergence of various diseases, technological developments, and improving healthcare facilities are key factors fueling global market growth. Increasing number of research and development activities and high investments and funds by various organizations is fueling market growth.

Increasing emphasis of market players to develop enhanced devices and products is also boosting growth of the global Medical Digital Imaging Systems market. In addition, increasing adoption of AI in various healthcare applications, point-of-care diagnostics and high incorporation of home settings is fueling global market revenue growth. Moreover, extensive usage of telemedicine for consultation during COVID-19 crisis and rapid advancements in rapid testing is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead.

The research report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It also covers analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins.

The report provides crucial insights into regional spread of the market and offers critical insights into import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, technological developments, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, and presence of key players in each region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global medical digital imaging systems market on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

X-ray

Nuclear Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Gynecology

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the key driving and restraining factors expected to affect the growth of Medical Digital Imaging Systems market?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the market?

Which region is expected to dominate the Medical Digital Imaging Systems market in the coming years?

