Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is expected to reach a market size of USD 61.59 Billion by 2027 and register a substantially high CAGR over the forecast period, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market revenue growth is driven by increasing efficiency in drug discovery and advancement in precision medicine, which is resulting in rising demand and application of these solutions globally. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing global elderly population is expected to continue to support the growth of the market.

Rising prevalence of complex diseases and need for novel surgery is also driving increasing deployment of artificial intelligence technologies in healthcare sector. However, hesitance among healthcare professionals to adopt artificial intelligence due to some perceived limitations currently is expected to negatively impact growth of the market to a certain extent.

The key companies profiled in the report include:

Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, General Electric, Google Inc., and Medtronic plc, among others.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3740

Market Overview and Dynamics:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector has been rapidly growing over the last few decades and is expected to register significantly robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Emergence of various diseases, technological developments, and improving healthcare facilities are key factors fueling global market growth. Increasing number of research and development activities and high investments and funds by various organizations is fueling market growth.

Increasing emphasis of market players to develop enhanced devices and products is also boosting growth of the global Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare market. In addition, increasing adoption of AI in various healthcare applications, point-of-care diagnostics and high incorporation of home settings is fueling global market revenue growth. Moreover, extensive usage of telemedicine for consultation during COVID-19 crisis and rapid advancements in rapid testing is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3740

The research report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It also covers analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins.

The report provides crucial insights into regional spread of the market and offers critical insights into import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, technological developments, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, and presence of key players in each region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market on the basis of offering, technology, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware Processor Memory Network

Software AI Solutions AI Platform Services Deployment & Integration Support & Maintenance



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Machine Learning Supervised Learning Unsupervised Learning Deep Learning Reinforcement Learning Others

Context-Aware Computing

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Healthcare Providers

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

Patients

Healthcare Payers

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the key driving and restraining factors expected to affect the growth of Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare market?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the market?

Which region is expected to dominate the Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare market in the coming years?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3740

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry.

Read More Related Reports:-

Advanced Sterilization Products Market @ https://www.google.sc/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/advanced-sterilization-products-market

Telemedicine Market @ https://www.google.cf/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/telemedicine-market

Artificial Red Blood Cells Market @ https://www.google.ms/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-red-blood-cells-market

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market @ https://www.google.nu/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/acute-myeloid-leukemia-therapeutics-market

Cardiac Monitoring Market @ https://www.google.ga/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cardiac-monitoring-market

In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market @ https://www.google.fr/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/in-vitro-toxicology-toxicity-testing-market