Drug Discovery Informatics Market Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global drug discovery informatics market is expected to reach a market size of USD 4.09 Billion by 2027 and register a high CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Reports and Data.

Growth of the drug discovery informatics market is driven by rising need to analyze large volumes of data, increasing use of Information Technology in data mining and data analysis with regard to drug development, data visualization, progressions in software versions for data aggregation, and increased usage of cloud-based services.

The increasing shift from conventional to data-driven technologies by pharmaceutical companies is another key factor expected to propel growth of the drug discovery informatics market. However, high cost of drug discovery informatics can limit its adoption in various sectors.

The key companies profiled in the report include:

Accenture, Clarivate Analytics, Infosys Limited, Eurofins Scientific, IBM, Cognizant, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Jubilant Life Sciences, PerkinElmer, and Dassault Systemes.

Market Overview and Dynamics:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector has been rapidly growing over the last few decades and is expected to register significantly robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Emergence of various diseases, technological developments, and improving healthcare facilities are key factors fueling global market growth. Increasing number of research and development activities and high investments and funds by various organizations is fueling market growth.

Increasing emphasis of market players to develop enhanced devices and products is also boosting growth of the global Drug Discovery Informatics market. In addition, increasing adoption of AI in various healthcare applications, point-of-care diagnostics and high incorporation of home settings is fueling global market revenue growth. Moreover, extensive usage of telemedicine for consultation during COVID-19 crisis and rapid advancements in rapid testing is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead.

The research report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It also covers analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins.

The report provides crucial insights into regional spread of the market and offers critical insights into import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, technological developments, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, and presence of key players in each region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global drug discovery informatics market on the basis of function, solution, application, end-use, and region:

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Docking

Sequencing & target data analysis

Library & database preparation

Molecular modeling

Other

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Drug Development Preclinical Testing Clinical Trials

Drug Discovery

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biotechnology

Pharmaceutical

Contract research organizations

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the key driving and restraining factors expected to affect the growth of Drug Discovery Informatics market?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the market?

Which region is expected to dominate the Drug Discovery Informatics market in the coming years?

