A small family-owned Insurance agency hits records sales post Covid-19 pandemic

(Orange County, CA)

Sabeti Insurance, a small family owned, and operated Insurance agency hits record sales in the state of California in July 2021. While businesses are shutting down and unemployment surges to a record high, how is the business thriving? “During the pandemic was the time people needed us the most, especially regarding Health Insurance. We just couldn’t shut down and abandon the people we have been serving for the past 20 years” said Omid Sabeti, one of the owners of the agency.

Its refreshing to see such positive stories during a time negativity has become mainstream for the past year.